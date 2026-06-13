Employee Repeatedly Corrects Coworker on Name Pronunciation, but “Grey Ham” Nickname Causes Workplace Tension

Respecting someone’s name is a basic part of workplace professionalism.

In this story, a man kept getting called the wrong name by his coworker.

He tried correcting her multiple times, but she continued saying it incorrectly, and sometimes with a smirk

Even when he reported it, he was told it was just her accent and to ignore it.

Wow, that’s unbelievable! Read the full story below to know more.

My coworker calls me the wrong name on purpose My first name is Ingram. Most people call me Gram though. Ingram is weird and sounds a little pretentious in my opinion. With that being said, I have a coworker who is originally from England, but spent half her life in Australia. So obviously, some words are pronounced differently. That is not a problem most of the time.

This man’s coworker intentionally mispronounces his name.

But it is becoming a problem in this one specific way. She refuses to pronounce my name correctly. She says “Grey Ham” every single time, not “Grey-Am” in a fluid way. Which would make sense even if it is not my name.

He tried correcting her, but she did it anyway.

But she pronounces it very intentionally as two words. She then smirks after she says it. I have tried correcting her and explaining my name is not Graham. It is Ingram, and people call me Gram for short. But all she says is, “Sure, Grey Ham.” I went to her supervisor, as well as HR. I have been told it is “just her accent.” They told me to give her some grace.

So, he decided to ignore her instead, but HR didn’t like it.

So then, I started to ignore her when she calls me Grey Ham. My supervisor said that is not acceptable and said I know she means me. I am at my wits’ end. I know she is doing it to annoy me. It is working. My friends say I am overreacting and I should just let it go. But they all have regular names. They do not get called something different on purpose.

Okay, that’s clearly some form of disrespect in the workplace.

Being called the wrong name over and over is not only frustrating, but it’s also plain rude.

If it’s an honest mistake, I’d say it’s forgivable, but if it’s done on purpose, that’s crossing a line.

I hope that coworker gets to be reprimanded for creating a hostile work environment.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares what they would do.

Here’s a similar experience.

She’s creating a hostile environment, says this one.

An Australian speaks up.

Finally, short and simple.

A true professional treats their coworker with courtesy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.