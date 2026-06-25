Worker Left Trapped After Reporting Injury Triggers a Drug Test He’s Guaranteed to Fail Due to Recent Trip

Workplace safety is always really important, and for many companies, part of that means conducting drug tests on their employees, especially when there is an injury that occurred.

What would you do if you went on a vacation to a place where certain drugs were legal, and a while after returning, you hurt your back at work, so you had to go in to fill out the paperwork?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, and when he got to the office to complete the paperwork, they had him conduct a drug test. Naturally, he failed, and they fired him immediately. Now he is angry at the company because he wasn’t high while at work, so he doesn’t think he should be fired.

While I certainly sympathize with the guy, it was kind of his fault. When you work for a company that might conduct these tests, you really need to stay completely clean at all times. Read through the full story below, and see if you think he deserved to be fired.

Got fired for a drug test I could only have failed. 22 year old male, just got fired on Wednesday. I worked for a company through a temp agency, warehouse job.

While I was on the job, I pulled my lower back. I’m talking instant shooting pain through my chest and legs, couldn’t walk or stand up straight, it was real tingly. I went to my boss, he sent me home and told me to call the agency to file an injury report. I wake up, call the office and they want me to come in so that I could file the report in person.

Well, if you have a job with drug tests, you shouldn’t be doing drugs.

Of course they want me to go in person, so I painfully drive there with my back thrown out, fill out all of their paperwork and the lady hits me with the cold water: surprise drug test. I had just gotten back from a trip to the weed-legal state of Michigan where I, in fact, did a lot of weed.

I was upfront and honest, “I just got back from this trip,” yada yada.

Honestly, what did he expect to happen?

They test me, I fail, they fire me on the spot.

Because of the weed I smoked in a legal state almost a month prior I was fired from an otherwise pretty alright gig. I hate it here, man. I hate it here.

While I feel bad for the guy, it is really an example of actions having consequences. He obviously knew that drug tests were a possibility, so he shouldn’t have been doing drugs.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

Now this is just funny.

This person says to call a workman’s compensation lawyer.

I think almost all companies are like this.

Firing him saves the comapany money.

Even if it is legal, the company can have their own rules.

When you work for a company like this, you have to stay clean at all times. Random drug tests are no joke, and companies will fire you for testing dirty.

This is not only to keep employees safe, but also to protect the company. Avoiding drugs isn’t that hard.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who works fast and helps her coworkers, but is met with disapproval from her supervisor because of this practice