Employee Served A Table For A Large Group Celebrating A Birthday, But He Quickly Realized They Were Planning To Dine And Dash

Restaurant guests should always pay their bill before leaving.

The following story involves an employee who noticed a large group acting suspiciously while celebrating a birthday.

They brought their own cake and ice cream and created a loud distraction during the celebration.

But something felt off as people started standing up and slowly slipping away.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Table tried to dine and dash but I came out and did their birthday shout out right in time My manager was a server on the floor tonight. She had a large group that swallowed two of our tables. They brought their own cake and their own ice cream. We kept it cool for them in our fridge.

This employee felt suspicious about the group.

They sent her to retrieve it, and she did. I grabbed our saddle and dragged it over. They were suddenly all standing up. Some people had already left. It was definitely suspicious, but whatever. It did not matter. The show must go on.

He started doing the birthday song and dance.

Of course, the birthday person did not want to sit on the saddle. So I did it and performed the birthday song and dance. I called him out by name. I drew a large amount of attention to him. It was awkward, of course. They still tried to leave.

His manager did not leave the mom with her bill.

My manager luckily noticed and gave the mom her check. She did not leave her side. Not only were they using the cake and ice cream as a diversion to escape. The mother was in on it. She tried to stall her payment. She was hoping my manager would get busy and leave her with the bill. It was as if we were not all aware of their intent by now. Safe to say we will probably not be seeing them again.

Yikes! That was awkward. So, they really thought that plan would work, huh?

Using a birthday as a distraction in a busy restaurant is bold and messy.

Good thing the employee and the manager stayed sharp and didn’t fall for it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion.

Another person chimes in.

Here’s a similar experience.

Finally, short and simple.

If your birthday plan includes running away from the bill, it’s probably not a great party idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.