“I’m Done”: Overworked Employee Sabotages Lazy Coworker’s Free Ride After Years of Silence

Sharing a small office with someone you can’t stand is its own particular kind of workplace misery.

A woman who spent years absorbing the slack of a lazy coworker who avoided tasks, complained constantly about money while living in a condo she couldn’t afford, and couldn’t be bothered to learn anyone’s name after three years finally hit her limit.

So when the employee finally started pushing back, the coworker went silent for four days, which turned out to be the most productive and peaceful stretch the office had seen in a long time.

Now the employee is left counting the days until she can leave the job for good.

Keep reading for the full story.

Need a new job I sit in a little isolated office with one coworker.

This coworker is pretty much the worst person to ever walk the earth.

She’s like a teenager, the most self-absorbed person I’ve ever met. She has no accountability, lies, does as little as possible, and asks me questions about the job constantly, sometimes even all day long, even though she’s been there longer than me.

It’s like she can’t stop herself from saying problematic things.

She makes ageist comments despite me being only 10 years older than her, and she complains constantly that she doesn’t have any money, even though some of the people we work for are homeless.

She’s also just really crummy at her job.

Everyone comes to me with things to do because she’s useless. We don’t really have a supervisor who can fix things. She can’t do the simplest tasks. She works for a healthcare provider and I work for a different one. Her provider told me he wants to move her elsewhere, which unfortunately he can’t do.

So now this employee feels stuck in what feels like a hopeless situation.

I’ve been stuck doing way over half our shared work, but I started making sure she is given her half. When I started speaking up, she didn’t talk to me for 4 days. The best 4 days I’ve had there.

It seems like this coworker constantly has one foot out the door.

She told me when I started that she had no intention of getting to know any of our coworkers at all. She doesn’t even know their names after 3 years.

The two pretty much have nothing in common.

She lives in a very fancy condo she can’t afford, so she had to get a second job and a roommate, and is thinking about getting a third job. I live within my means in a safe neighborhood in a modest apartment and make a lot less money than she does. Every single day she complains about money.

This employee is finding it harder and harder to take.

I’ve tried to get along with her but it’s so hard. She doesn’t care about any of the other staff or the patients at all. Ugh. I’m applying for other jobs and hope I get one.

Sounds like this employee needs to take the first job she’s offered to escape this nightmare.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

What did Reddit have to say?

If her coworker is going to be rude, why not just be rude back?

This commenter would have lost their cool a long time ago.

It’s time to just start ignoring this woman entirely.

There has to be something these two have in common.

In some instances, the worst part of the job isn’t the work itself, but the people you’re forced to associate with.

It can feel impossible to put up with a coworker’s bad attitude, but when that coworker is also awful at their job with no interest in improving? That’s double damage.

This employee needs to move on to a job that actually appreciates her contributions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who got promoted, then realized they set her replacement up to fail.