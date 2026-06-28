“Enjoy the Impound Lot”: Defiant Car Owner Deploys the Ultimate Revenge Against a Persistent Next-Door Parking Violator

A paid parking space should be respected at all times.

This man finally received an assigned car parking space at his apartment complex. However, he discovered that another car was still using the spot even after his contract had taken effect. He tried leaving a polite note, but the same vehicle kept returning. So now, he’s thinking about having the car towed.

Parking problems are one of the most common neighbor issues everywhere. It’s a relatable story where someone finally receives something they’ve waited years for, only to find another obstacle standing in the way. Read the full story below.

WIBTAH for having a car towed from my assigned parking space? About three weeks ago, I happened to call my landlord’s property management about another issue. I casually mentioned that I had been waiting seven years for a carport space. The next day, he called me back and told me that I should actually have received a space much earlier. But the building manager has been sick since last year and the replacement has been overwhelmed with the extra workload. Because of that, it was unfortunately forgotten.

This man signed noticed that a car was parking on his paid parking space.

Three days later, I found the contract in my mailbox. I reviewed the terms of use and realized that these parking spaces can only be terminated at the end of a month. My contract was supposed to start on May 15th. I believe they didn’t want me to wait any longer, and starting on May 1st would have been too tight. I signed everything, completed the paperwork, but I also noticed that the assigned space was already occupied by a car. It is always the same car.

He left a note on the car’s windshield, but the owner continued to park on his space.

I waited until the 15th and then left a note on the windshield asking the driver not to park there anymore. The note was gone, the car had been moved, but it is now back again. I will speak to the property management again on Monday to make sure there is no misunderstanding. But technically, there should not have been any car there since the end of April. He also said I should have gotten the space much earlier, so I suspect the rental might have already ended in March.

Now, he’s not sure what to do.

In any case, someone is parking there, and I don’t know who it is. I don’t want to have the car towed because I’m afraid of retaliation against my own car. My neighbors are also advising me against it. But I don’t know what to do anymore. If I were to block the car with my own, it would be considered coercion, according to the police.

He’s wondering if having the other car towed will be a good idea.

Also, towing is super expensive here (around 300€). But it’s my spot, and I pay for it. I just don’t wanna be a jerk. So, WIBTA for having a car towed from my assigned parking space? There is a car parking in my space I pay for and it’s not leaving, although I Ieft a note on the windshield.

Getting a car towed should probably be the last resort, but sometimes, it’s the only option left. I understand why OP is getting frustrated. If the other car owner continued to disrespect the assigned parking, they shouldn’t be surprised if their car is suddenly towed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.

Let’s check out what other Reddit users have to say.

Here’s a helpful suggestion.

A valid point.

Here’s another idea…

This user shares their experience.

And lastly, this one suggests giving another warning.

Sometimes, doing the right thing means enforcing the rules.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.