Her Neighbor’s RV Keeps Blocking Her Garage — She’s Had Enough and Is Thinking About Going to the City

If you have a neighbor who is breaking the law, would you report the neighbor to the city or talk to them about the problem? What would you do if you talked to them about the problem, but they didn’t seem to care?

In this story, one homeowner is annoyed that a neighbor’s RV is partially blocking the entrance to her garage. The RV has been parked there for a month now, and she finally had enough. She tried talking to the neighbor about the situation, but she’s not happy with how that went and is thinking about getting the city involved.

Honestly, I’m surprised she waited so long to talk to the neighbor, but is getting the city involved going too far? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA if I call city bylaws on my neighbour for parking their RV in the back alley? My neighbour has always parked their work truck in the back alley by their garage. I am completely fine with this even though sometimes it gets too close to my back entrance. However, they have now parked their detached RV in the back alley and it is clearly blocking not only the back entrance but it’s just a little off to the entrance of my own double garage. Needless to say it has been challenging parking my car that is on the side where their RV is parked as I only have the opposite side of the back alley to angle my car to go in and out.

OP finally went to talk to the neighbor about the RV.

They’ve parked their RV there for more than a month now and so I finally cracked and went to talk to them about it. Got one of the couple to answer the door and I asked until when are they planning to park their RV in the back. Her response (imho she sounded a bit annoyed that I even asked) is they will park there for couple more days and completely stop the conversation by shutting her doors before I can say anything else.

She’s thinking about reporting the neighbor to the city.

Now my question, since I’m a little bit frustrated with her response and in all honesty the way she acted, WIBTA if I call the city bylaw on them? Note that where I live you cannot park, even a single day, your RV in the back alley at all (I double checked the city rules and by laws for residential areas).

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

Here’s a vote for reporting the RV.

Another person has a good question and makes a good point.

The fire department might help.

This is what I would worry about.

I doubt that it will only be there a couple more days. If she wants to trust them and wait a few days, she could. If a week goes by, and it’s still there, I’d report it. However, it is a good point that the neighbors may not realize their RV is in her way. She might need to spell it out for them.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.