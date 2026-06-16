He Paid the Lowest Rate at the Hotel and Requested Six Room Changes — the Reasons Were Ridiculous

Some customers don’t just test your patience; they make sure you run out of every last morsel of it.

In this story, a hotel employee thought a late-night room change would solve a guest’s complaint and wrap up the situation. Instead, what started as a simple issue snowballed into a marathon of room swaps, petty complaints, and enough extra work to make the entire staff roll their eyes in disbelief. The guest always seemed to find a new reason why the next room wasn’t good enough.

This story is a funny and frustrating look at what hospitality workers deal with behind the scenes. Read the full story below to see just how far one guest pushed his luck, and which complaint finally made the staff say, “Enough.”

How many is too many? This irritates the life out of me. I checked in a dude last night (a third-party reservation, no less). He came back down and said his keys didn’t work. I made a new set but went up with him to make sure he got into the room. He wasn’t even trying to get into the right room. How do you mistake 408 for 421? Anyway, we get to the room and he immediately says he doesn’t want it because it’s too close to the elevator and it would be too noisy, and he has a very important meeting in the morning.

The customer wants a different room again.

I had one other room on the opposite side of the hallway that looked out over the back of the hotel to a quiet neighborhood. Twenty minutes go by, and by this time it’s 2:00 a.m. Now he wants a view of Mass Ave, which makes no sense if you require quiet for your very important meeting. I told him as much and also relayed the fact that the room he moved to was my last clean room. I write it up in the log book because forget this guy.

And there’s more.

Fast forward to tonight. I come in and am going through my routine, and his reseervation pops up with crazy notes. They moved this guy four more times for: the window was blowing air into the room, room too small, desk too small, and finally: he didn’t like the vibes in the room. For those of you at home: that’s six rooms that housekeeping had to check, three of which required the bed to be made or other tasks to make VR. For one guest paying the absolute lowest rate. This should have started and ended with the room change I did last night. It took four more changes before the day shift finally put their foot down.

I wouldn’t care how much the customer paid for the room, changing rooms six times is completely ridiculous. I can understand being particular about noise levels, especially if you have an important meeting the next day, but complaints about the view, the size of the room, the size of the desk, or the “vibes” are hardly valid reasons to keep demanding room changes. This guest needed someone willing to firmly tell him no. Maybe then he would have learned that not every minor inconvenience warrants special treatment.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section of Reddit are saying.

Here’s a valid question.

Here’s a hilarious comment.

This person has something to say.

A sensible observation.

And another witty response.

One is fine, but six room changes are just plain ridiculous.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.