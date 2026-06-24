“Every Time I Move, It Starts”: Tenant Terrified by Petty Neighbor Who Blasts Techno Music at Every Single Sound

If you’re going to be constantly annoyed by a neighbor’s loud music, I’m not sure if it can get any worse than techno.

No offense to the folks out there who enjoy that kind of music, but my personal version of Hell after I pass away is being locked in a dungeon with techno music playing for eternity.

But enough about me…

In today’s story, a person explained why their rude neighbor is driving them crazy with their loud tunes.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here…

Neighbor turns on loud hard techno every time we make noise. “I’ve been living in my first apartment for about a year now. The guy living below me, probably in his late 30s, seems to use every opportunity to blast hard techno so loud that the whole building can hear it. The weird part is that it never feels random.

This sounds like it’s all planned out..

I vacuum? A few minutes later the bass starts shaking my floor. I have friends over and we’re sitting on the balcony? Suddenly the hard techno is blasting again. Even if I’m just listening to music at a completely normal volume, it often doesn’t take long before he turns his speakers up even louder. Other neighbors have already talked to him about it. His response was basically that we’re noisy too. Ever since then, all of us have had the feeling that he’s doing it out of spite because it happens way too often to be a coincidence.

You gotta live your life!

I’m not pretending to be the quietest neighbor either. Sometimes I vacuum, have friends over, or listen to music. That’s just part of living in an apartment building. But I’d never intentionally try to annoy someone just because they made a bit of noise. The music usually only lasts for about an hour, but that’s enough to ruin watching a movie or even having a normal conversation on the balcony because the bass literally vibrates through my apartment. I honestly don’t care what kind of music someone listens to. But why does the whole building have to listen to it too?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader has an idea…

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Woof!

At least play some heavy metal or some classic rock or something!

This is just too much for any person to handle…

Their neighbor is acting like a straight-up JERK.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.