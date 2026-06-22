Family Clash Erupts After Teen Refuses To Take Part In Hosting At Her Mother’s Wake

Grief affects everyone differently, especially during difficult moments.

The following story involves a teenage girl who just lost her mom to cancer and was grieving in her own quiet way.

However, her grandmother expected her to serve guests at the wake.

Although she understood the gesture of respect, she didn’t feel emotionally capable of doing it.

When she refused and brushed off her grandmother, tension and guilt followed.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to serve guests at my mom’s wake? I am a teenager. I recently lost my mom to cancer. During the wake, I mostly just wanted to sit quietly. I wanted to grieve. Whenever visitors came, my grandmother would tell me to serve them food and drinks. I understand that this is a way to show respect and appreciation to people who took the time to attend.

This teenage girl was not emotionally capable of entertaining guests.

However, I really did not feel emotionally capable of doing that at the moment. It happened a lot. This is one specific time. When guests arrived, my grandmother again told me to serve them. I told her I did not want to. I did not do it. I just laid my head back on the table. I brushed her off. She seemed upset. I felt guilty afterward. She is older.

She thinks it was unfair that she had to do it when she just wanted to grieve.

I brushed her off. I made her do it. I still feel bad about that. At the same time, I felt like it was unfair. She expected me to take on that role. I was grieving. I was not in the right state of mind to be serving others. AITA?

It’s totally understandable. She just lost her mom, and she is just a teenager.

She was grieving and clearly not in the right headspace.

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Her grandmother shouldn’t have pushed her that much to serve the guests.

I’m sure there would be other family members or relatives who would be happy to help out.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a similar remark.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Grandma was wrong, says this one.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

Grief doesn’t come with a hosting manual. Sometimes, you just need to sit and feel.

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