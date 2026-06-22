June 22, 2026 at 5:35 pm

Family Clash Erupts After Teen Refuses To Take Part In Hosting At Her Mother’s Wake

by Heide Lazaro

Teenager girl feeling sad in a dark room

Pexels/Reddit

Grief affects everyone differently, especially during difficult moments.

The following story involves a teenage girl who just lost her mom to cancer and was grieving in her own quiet way.

However, her grandmother expected her to serve guests at the wake.

Although she understood the gesture of respect, she didn’t feel emotionally capable of doing it.

When she refused and brushed off her grandmother, tension and guilt followed.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to serve guests at my mom’s wake?

I am a teenager. I recently lost my mom to cancer.

During the wake, I mostly just wanted to sit quietly.

I wanted to grieve. Whenever visitors came, my grandmother would tell me to serve them food and drinks.

I understand that this is a way to show respect and appreciation to people who took the time to attend.

This teenage girl was not emotionally capable of entertaining guests.

However, I really did not feel emotionally capable of doing that at the moment. It happened a lot.

This is one specific time. When guests arrived, my grandmother again told me to serve them.

I told her I did not want to. I did not do it. I just laid my head back on the table.

I brushed her off. She seemed upset.

I felt guilty afterward. She is older.

She thinks it was unfair that she had to do it when she just wanted to grieve.

I brushed her off. I made her do it. I still feel bad about that.

At the same time, I felt like it was unfair.

She expected me to take on that role. I was grieving.

I was not in the right state of mind to be serving others. AITA?

It’s totally understandable. She just lost her mom, and she is just a teenager.

She was grieving and clearly not in the right headspace.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Her grandmother shouldn’t have pushed her that much to serve the guests.

I’m sure there would be other family members or relatives who would be happy to help out.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 06 15 at 7.59.10 AM Family Clash Erupts After Teen Refuses To Take Part In Hosting At Her Mother’s Wake

Here’s a similar remark.

Screenshot 2026 06 15 at 7.59.47 AM Family Clash Erupts After Teen Refuses To Take Part In Hosting At Her Mother’s Wake

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 06 15 at 8.00.20 AM Family Clash Erupts After Teen Refuses To Take Part In Hosting At Her Mother’s Wake

Grandma was wrong, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 06 15 at 8.01.01 AM Family Clash Erupts After Teen Refuses To Take Part In Hosting At Her Mother’s Wake

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 06 15 at 8.01.49 AM Family Clash Erupts After Teen Refuses To Take Part In Hosting At Her Mother’s Wake

Grief doesn’t come with a hosting manual. Sometimes, you just need to sit and feel.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

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