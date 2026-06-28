Father Says Neighbor Called Police Over One Bedtime Shout, Waking His Son and Ruining the Night

When you live in an apartment, you need to try to keep the noise to a minimum, but you also have to be understanding that nobody will ever be 100% silent.

What would you do if your young son shouted that he was done brushing his teeth while getting ready for bed, and that caused your neighbor to complain and call the cops with a noise complaint?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and he is irate that they would do something like that. He is even more frustrated by the fact that there doesn’t seem to be anything that he can do about it.

I definitely understand his frustration, but he is right. Unless it happens again, there isn’t anything he can do other than put it behind him. Read through the full story here and see what you think.

New neighbor called the cops on my son I’m genuinely at a loss and unsure how to proceed.

Getting kids to sleep on a schedule isn’t always easy.

My 4 year old was up a little later tonight because he had a late nap this afternoon. I live in an apartment building with fairly thick walls. In the year and a half I’ve been here, never once had a complaint.

Some people just love to complain.

You can barely hear your neighbors. My son loudly announced that he was done brushing his teeth but that was it, that was the loudest thing that happened. After getting him into bed, someone started pounding on my door. I opened it to a person complaining that they heard a child yell and pound on the walls.

Wow, she really called the cops.

My son never pounded on the walls. He yelled once. I basically told her to f off and she said she was calling the cops. 40 minutes later, the cops arrived. They pounded on my door and woke my son up. They also insisted on seeing my son as a welfare check.

I would be upset as well. The cops should be mad that the lady wasted their time.

I am beyond livid. My son yelled that he was done brushing his teeth. That was it. He’s 4 years old. I’ve rented apartments for the last 12 years and never once had a noise complaint. My son was scared. It took me an hour to calm him down after the police left.

Unless it happens again, there really isn’t much that can be done.

I don’t know what to do. I don’t know if posting this is going to help. I’m angry. I feel awful that my son was scared. For absolutely no reason. He thought he did something wrong.

Other than documenting the situation in case it happens again, I think he just has to live with it. I have a feeling there will be other complaints, so having documentation will be important.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.

Let’s see what the people in the comments said about this. Maybe they have some good tips.

Working with the apartment managers could help. If they actually care.

Getting information from the police makes sense.

Talking to the landlord is a good idea.

Yes, if they do something like this again, file a complaint.

Cameras are a really good idea.

He needs to start documenting every interaction with this lady. It is very unlikely that she is going to stop complaining unless she is forced to.

Getting cameras in place and recording every interaction could help. Also, keeping the landlord in the loop of what is happening would be smart.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.