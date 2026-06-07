Friend Photographer Silences a Demanding Bride After Refusing to Act Like Unpaid Event Staff

Getting married can be really expensive, especially if you are planning to have a large reception. In today’s economy, anything that you can do to keep the costs down just makes sense.

What would you do if your friend were getting married and constantly complaining about the costs? That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she offered to be the photographer at the wedding as her gift, which the bride gladly accepted.

The problem, however, is that ever since she volunteered for this, the bride is treating her like an unpaid servant, demanding that she do all sorts of other tasks for her big day. On top of that, her friend is making unreasonable demands on all the guests regarding scheduling and what is on her gift registry.

All of this is making her realize that her friend is really greedy and selfish, and once the wedding is done, she is going to keep her distance. Read through the full story below and see what you think of the situation.

Cheap Wedding but expensive expectations I have a best friend who is soon to be a bride, and a not so soon to be ex-best friend after her tacky wedding this fall.

Nothing wrong with wanting to save money.

My friend started off as a budget bride, which is OK, I don’t blame her in this economy. Frankly I told her I’d be willing to give up the invite to the wedding as I knew she probably couldn’t afford a large wedding that was also as picturesque as she had envisioned without cutting down the guest list.

This is really nice of her, and it should work out well for both of them.

She said, “no, no, no, of course you’re invited. In fact could you do photography since I know you dabble in it as a hobby.” I agreed to be her “friendor” in exchange for not giving a gift since I just lost my job as well, she knows I did, and had to temporarily be on unemployment, but soon enough the requests started to pile up.

Weddings are expensive if you want to have a reception with lots of people.

It started with little innocuous, “Oh can you run an errand for me for xyz for the wedding.” Then, “can I use your apartment to store XYZ for wedding.” “Could you give me XYZ for the wedding.” Finally I hit the tipping point to here where I’m ranting online because she started complaining about how expensive the wedding would be, and is insisting on inviting 100 guests that again she can’t actually afford, and complaining how it’s going to cost her $2 per person to get crackers and cheese for the reception.

People need to understand that the world doesn’t revolve around their wedding.

Did I mention she also wants everyone else with an actual job to take time off for the wedding to be on a Thursday (because it was more affordable) AND Friday for her cheap “afterparty” (nobody I know is planning on going because every close friend who has heard already about this inconvenient and cheap wedding from her knows the wedding itself is gonna suck already). She then also sent me a long list of what would be worth 4hrs of wedding photography, which I told her I’d come in 2hrs before the ceremony to just take some shots of the families and wedding party and that’s it.

Wow, she is going to get a lot of items that aren’t on the list, that’s for sure.

Oh and her wedding registry? No item on their wishlist (created by her solely, she wouldn’t let her to be fiancé put in anything) is below $500. I’ve never been more disgusted with the amount of sheer greediness and self absorption of this friend and it’s making me reconsider our friendship.

What is it about weddings that makes some people go absolutely crazy? I get that a wedding is a huge event for the bride and groom, but they need to know that it is just a minor blip in the lives of all their guests.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

I’m afraid she will be disappointed in her wedding as well.

This commenter makes a really good point.

I agree. She needs to stand up to her friend and set boundaries.

This might be a little harsh.

Don’t offer to do things that they should have to pay for.

Someone has to tell this bride that her expectations are unrealistic before it is too late.

If nobody does, she will be very disappointed when almost nobody shows up to her reception, and people don’t get her gifts from her registry.

It is easy to go a little crazy when you are preparing for your wedding. You have to keep in mind, however, that it is your big day. For everyone else, it is just another day. You can’t expect people to cater to your every whim.