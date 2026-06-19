Friend Says She Can’t Afford Dinner, Then Gets Upset When the Group Goes Without Her

Most people understand the difference between being excluded and being unable to attend. But in some friend groups, that line can get surprisingly blurry.

This college student says one member of her friend group has developed a pattern of feeling left out whenever other people spend time together, even when she’s been invited. According to OP, the issue has popped up multiple times, from club-related outings to casual hangouts, and often leaves everyone feeling like they’re walking on eggshells.

The latest conflict started with a simple dinner plan. What began as a meal between OP and a friend gradually expanded into a group invitation. One friend accepted. Another declined because she couldn’t afford it. The group checked again before finalizing plans and received the same answer. So they went ahead with dinner, assuming there were no hard feelings.

Unfortunately, that assumption didn’t last long. Later that night, it became clear that the friend who declined wasn’t just disappointed she missed dinner, she was upset the dinner happened at all.

AITA for getting angry at my friend after she got upset that we went to dinner without her? I (19F) am in a friend group with three other girls: I’ll call them Ginger, Blonde, and Jade. This has been an ongoing issue for a while, but Blonde often gets upset when people in the group hang out without her, even when she’s not being excluded. For example, Ginger and I went to a local animal shelter together. Ginger is in a club I’m part of, and we were doing something related to that. Blonde got upset afterward and said we should have invited her.

Jealous much?

The thing is, she isn’t in the club and had never expressed interest in going. She later said that as her friends, we should always tell her where we’re going and invite her places. It honestly felt more like something a parent would say than a friend. The main situation happened near the end of the school year. I had planned to go to my favorite restaurant with a guy friend. Later, I mentioned it to Ginger and she asked if she could come. I said sure. She then suggested inviting everyone else, so she texted the group chat. Jade said yes. Blonde said no because she didn’t have money. The day before, Ginger checked again and Blonde confirmed she still wasn’t coming because of money. So we went. While we were there, Blonde texted asking if anyone wanted to get food. Jade told her we were already there.

Bet that wasn’t received well…

Later that night we met up with her, and it was obvious she was upset—she had puffy eyes and barely spoke to me or Ginger. She mainly talked to Jade. After sitting in silence, she got up and said she was leaving. I asked if she was mad. She said, “I’ll let you guys figure that out.” That frustrated me because we had invited her multiple times and she said no each time. Later, Ginger and I tried talking to her. She said she was upset because we went without her and that since she couldn’t afford it, we should have picked somewhere else that fit her budget.

Oh, come on.

I got emotional and told her I felt like I was constantly walking on eggshells around her. It felt like no matter what we did, she still found a reason to feel left out, even when she was included. I also said it didn’t feel fair to expect us to change plans we already made just because she couldn’t go. What makes it harder for me is that this doesn’t feel balanced. Blonde and Ginger often hang out or get lunch one-on-one, and I never get upset or expect to be invited. I just see that as normal friendship—people can have separate plans without it meaning exclusion. This feels like a pattern where she expects to be included in everything, gets upset when she isn’t, but also doesn’t communicate it directly until after the fact. Now I honestly feel exhausted and like I’m always waiting for the next issue.

Reddit overwhelmingly voted NTA, with many commenters drawing a clear distinction between exclusion and circumstance. The friend wasn’t forgotten, left out, or intentionally ignored—she was invited multiple times and chose not to attend because of financial constraints. While commenters sympathized with how disappointing that can feel, most agreed it wasn’t reasonable to expect everyone else to cancel or change plans because one person couldn’t make it.

Many readers were also struck by the larger pattern OP described. The issue didn’t seem to be one dinner, but an ongoing expectation that friends should either include Blonde in everything or avoid doing things without her. Several commenters noted that healthy friendships allow for different people to spend time together in different combinations without it becoming a personal rejection.

The overall consensus was that feeling hurt is understandable, but holding friends responsible for managing those feelings isn’t. At some point, being invited has to count for something.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

This person says the friend needs to grow up.

This person has been here before, and it’s never good.

And this person has some good advice.

You can’t decline the invitation, skip the dinner, and then act like nobody should have gone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.