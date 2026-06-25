A Guest Calls To Book A Hotel Room, But A Front Desk Worker Quickly Realizes Something Isn’t Adding Up

Not every customer understands how time and policies work.

In this story, a woman was working an overnight hotel shift doing night audit. A guest arrived expecting to check in under circumstances that did not match the hotel’s policies. She told the guest that checking in was not allowed anymore, but it quickly turned into a lengthy disagreement. Despite multiple attempts to explain the situation and offer alternatives, the guest wanted an exception to be made for him.

Ugh! Some people, right? This story is one of those classic customer service encounters where an entitled guest pushes for something unreasonable just because they think it’s allowed. Read the full story below. It’s an interesting account from a front desk worker dealing with a difficult guest.

The new day comes even if you stay up all night I had a guest come to the hotel where I am the night auditor trying to check in for Saturday night when it is long past midnight when Sunday started. They think that just because they haven’t slept that Sunday didn’t start yet. But here’s a news flash, the new day comes whether or not you go to sleep the night before.

This front desk officer emphasized that you can’t check in after the night audit is done.

Where I work we can check you in for Saturday until we’ve completed the night audit. But after that, check in is automatically Sunday afternoon at 4 PM. The number of people that I have had not understand that you cannot just get reservations for a particular day forever, you will eventually not be able to because the new day started.

A guest yelled at her, wanting to be checked in during sunrise.

This guest yelled at me for half an hour straight because I couldn’t make him a reservation for Saturday night when the actual sun was coming up on Sunday morning. I said, “Sir, it’s sunrise on Sunday. I closed the business day for Saturday an hour ago. There are no more immediate check ins, as check in time is now 4 PM. If I check you in now, there will be an early check in fee of $50, and you will not have much selection on rooms, only the 3 different types I have left right now. If that does not work for you, then there’s no other way I can help you.”

She can’t fathom why some people think checking in can be done round the clock.

He screamed and yelled, and I had to have security escort him out. Why on earth do people think that just because the front desk is staffed 24/7 that that also means they can make reservations 24/7, when it absolutely doesn’t?

I agree that not many people know about this. While the front desk is open 24/7, it doesn’t mean that guests can check in at any time. There’s a reason why check-in and check-out times are advertised on hotel listings and websites. For entitled guests such as this one, enforcing the rules is the only reasonable thing an employee can do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Let’s check out the comments of other Reddit users below.

This person has a valid question.

Another person chimes in.

Here’s a personal opinion.

This user thinks it’s a good deal.

And lastly, here’s a valid argument.

The clock does not stop just because someone is running late.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.