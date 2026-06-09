‘Get Off My Property!’: Sidewalk-Less Neighborhood Explodes Over Responsible Dog Owner’s Cleanup

Imagine living in a neighborhood that doesn’t have sidewalks, but you own a dog. Where would you take your dog for a walk? Would you walk in the street, walk on the grass in your neighbors’ yards, or drive to another neighborhood or park that does have sidewalks?

In this story, one dog owner is in this situation and chooses to walk at the edge of the road, but dogs will be dogs and sometimes the dog walks slightly into the neighbors’ yards.

No neighbors complained until recently, and now, this dog owner is wondering if it’s wrong to talk the dog for a walk at the edge of the road.

Keep reading to see if you think this dog owner did anything wrong or if the neighbor overreacted.

AITAH for walking my dog on the edge of the road? In my neighborhood, we don’t have an HOA or sidewalks, and the city owns the first 20 or so feet of “our yards”, we have county drainage that runs on the edge of everyones yard. With that being said, I like probably half of the neighborhood have a dog. I walk my dog, and typically walk the edge of the road but allow the dog to walk in foot or two beside the paved road. I carry dog bags and clean up after my dog. I’ve lived here for 10 years and no one has ever complained.

One neighbor was really upset.

A lady came running out belligerent today yelling for me to get my dog out of her yard as I was picking up the waste. I explained that I was picking up the mess and she basically cussed me out. I’ve always thought as long as I was in the part of the yard that is owned by the city and cleaned up after my dog, I was fine…but figured id reach out for additional perspectives.

Instead of getting so upset, that neighbor should’ve been glad that OP was cleaning up after her dog.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about people who refuse to cut down more trees for their neighbor’s water view after already capitulating once.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This person doesn’t think the dog owner did anything wrong.

Another person thinks the neighbor overreacted.

Here’s a suggestion.

I agree that the neighbor overreacted. Where do the other dog owners walk their dogs? Is the neighbor who complained new to the neighborhood?

Being that this is an HOA, I would consult the HOA bylaws. Does it say anything about where you can or cannot walk your dog?

I don’t think OP did anything wrong. You have to walk your dog somewhere. If there aren’t any sidewalks, where are you supposed to go?