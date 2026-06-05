Girlfriend Cooks for Sick Boyfriend, but He Doesn’t Return the Favor When She’s Ill

Imagine dating someone you really care about. If they were feeling sick, would you keep your distance until they’re feeling better so that you don’t get sick too, or would you go out of your way to take care for them, cook for them, and make sure they have everything they need to feel better?

In this story, one woman chooses the second option. She buys groceries and cooks for her boyfriend when he’s not feeling well, but when she’s sick, it’s a completely different story. She’s lucky to get his leftovers.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s overreacting, or if his behavior really is annoying.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO – My partner is asking me to send money for some food I need while I’m sick Backstory: we have been together for over 12 years. We normally take care of each other. Ever since that person wanted to open up the relationship, I’ve noticed that he randomly spends on other people. (I agreed to the open relationship so I won’t say more about that).

She really takes care of him.

The Issue: Whenever he gets sick, I always take initiative to buy groceries and cook for him. I make chicken porridge, chicken soup, and even cut up fresh fruit. He was sick last week, so I did this for a few days. Unsurprisingly I got sick right after.

He doesn’t return the favor.

On the first day, he left me alone until afternoon when he came back and gave me half of his leftover soup.

Since then, I really wanted soup, crackers, and orange juice badly. Unfortunately, he won’t go and do this stuff without me asking. And this time when I ask, he asked if I’m going to Zelle him later… keep in mind, when I go grocery shopping and cook, I’ve never asked for money.

She was understandably upset.

I was very hurt and I told him to forget it. I felt like he valued money at that point more than me. And I keep thinking about the time he bought a meal for his hook up for their birthday while I was there… this might be just trauma. The worst part was when he confirmed by asking “You don’t want me to go anymore?” And I replied with “mistake of asking, you take care” Did I overreact?

She should dump him. Obviously. He doesn’t care about her nearly as much as she cares about him.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Here’s a vote for breaking up.

Another person thinks she needs to end the relationship.

He’s clearly using her.

Everyone knows her partner is a jerk.

She needs to end the relationship. She deserves so much better. She is a kind, caring person, but her boyfriend is not. I don’t know that he really cares about her at all. He seems to be just using her.

If she leaves him, she might feel sad at first, but in the end, she’ll eventually realize that she’s so much better off without him.

Clearly this open relationship is only making her resent her partner. He seems to care more about the other girls than her. Why is she still with him?