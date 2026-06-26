June 25, 2026 at 9:21 pm

A Hotel Guest Kept Insisting They Knew Each Other and Used Her Name Repeatedly — She Had No Idea Who He Was

by Liberty Canlas

hotel employee at reception table

Pexels

Long shifts often come with the most unexpected interactions.

In this story, a man was finishing a very exhausting shift and was focused on getting through the last tasks before heading home. As his last run, he went up the elevator, and a guest rode with him who immediately acted overly familiar. The interaction quickly became awkward as the guest insisted on knowing him and kept calling him by name. So, he felt confused and disappointed, having a hard time recalling who the guest was.

Don’t miss this story because it’s a funny and light-hearted one where a customer engaged with a hotel employee in an unexpected way. Sometimes, we need a prank like this to get us through a long day. Don’t you think? Read the full story below.

Victim of a Guest prank (humor)

After a brutal, and I mean brutally long day, all I wanted to do was go home. To get off my feet, shoes off and just relax.

But life had something else planned.

My luck, in-house guests always seem to need something mere minutes of me clocking out. Extra towels, housekeepers missed my room, room change, extra coffee, TV remote wont work, leaking faucet…

Something that would need me for more than 5 minutes, right?

This employee greeted a guest who rode with him on the elevator.

My relief arrived, and I told her I’d run some towels up to a guest, so she could get settled in and didn’t feel rushed.

So I’m heading up the elevator, and a guy walks in right behind me. I greeted them with a hello, and asked what floor?

And without missing a beat, he greets me in the most hearty familiar long time no see tone you could think up, “Hey, *inserts my name*, 4th floor please.”

Cool, he’s in a good mood and he seemed fun. I pressed the button and the door closed.

The guest continued to talk to him.

The guy proceeds to talk to me, starting off with my name (again) and asks me if I remember him.

He almost looked disappointed that when I said no, and I immediately started to think: “Lord, this is where I die.”

He brought up his past stays, saying he’d stay with us a bunch of times and he always saw around the hotel.

The 4th floor couldnt come fast enough, and I needed to plot my escape. Keep in my mind, I’m exhausted and on my last leg of energy.

Then, the guest revealed that it was just a prank.

As we’re exiting the elevator, he puts his hands on my shoulder and reached out for a handshake.

Then, he says “*uses my name (again)*, I’m just messing with you! I got your name off your name tag.” And he laughed loudly walking the other way.

Well played, sir, well played.

When I came back to the lobby and told my coworker she laughed.

Haha! That was funny and entertaining. Glad to know that some guests have a good sense of humor and treat employees like their friends. We all love to hear refreshing stories like this, don’t we?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Now, let’s read what other Redditors have to say.

Here’s a personal thought.

Screenshot 2026 06 08 at 10.27.39 AM A Hotel Guest Kept Insisting They Knew Each Other and Used Her Name Repeatedly — She Had No Idea Who He Was

This person shares their experience.

Screenshot 2026 06 08 at 10.28.06 AM A Hotel Guest Kept Insisting They Knew Each Other and Used Her Name Repeatedly — She Had No Idea Who He Was

This person can relate, too.

Screenshot 2026 06 08 at 10.28.24 AM A Hotel Guest Kept Insisting They Knew Each Other and Used Her Name Repeatedly — She Had No Idea Who He Was

Finally, here’s another person with a similar story.

Screenshot 2026 06 08 at 10.29.54 AM A Hotel Guest Kept Insisting They Knew Each Other and Used Her Name Repeatedly — She Had No Idea Who He Was

Good jokes are often the ones you don’t see coming.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

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Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

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