A Hotel Guest Kept Insisting They Knew Each Other and Used Her Name Repeatedly — She Had No Idea Who He Was

Long shifts often come with the most unexpected interactions.

In this story, a man was finishing a very exhausting shift and was focused on getting through the last tasks before heading home. As his last run, he went up the elevator, and a guest rode with him who immediately acted overly familiar. The interaction quickly became awkward as the guest insisted on knowing him and kept calling him by name. So, he felt confused and disappointed, having a hard time recalling who the guest was.

Don’t miss this story because it’s a funny and light-hearted one where a customer engaged with a hotel employee in an unexpected way. Sometimes, we need a prank like this to get us through a long day. Don’t you think? Read the full story below.

Victim of a Guest prank (humor) After a brutal, and I mean brutally long day, all I wanted to do was go home. To get off my feet, shoes off and just relax. But life had something else planned. My luck, in-house guests always seem to need something mere minutes of me clocking out. Extra towels, housekeepers missed my room, room change, extra coffee, TV remote wont work, leaking faucet… Something that would need me for more than 5 minutes, right?

This employee greeted a guest who rode with him on the elevator.

My relief arrived, and I told her I’d run some towels up to a guest, so she could get settled in and didn’t feel rushed. So I’m heading up the elevator, and a guy walks in right behind me. I greeted them with a hello, and asked what floor? And without missing a beat, he greets me in the most hearty familiar long time no see tone you could think up, “Hey, *inserts my name*, 4th floor please.” Cool, he’s in a good mood and he seemed fun. I pressed the button and the door closed.

The guest continued to talk to him.

The guy proceeds to talk to me, starting off with my name (again) and asks me if I remember him. He almost looked disappointed that when I said no, and I immediately started to think: “Lord, this is where I die.” He brought up his past stays, saying he’d stay with us a bunch of times and he always saw around the hotel. The 4th floor couldnt come fast enough, and I needed to plot my escape. Keep in my mind, I’m exhausted and on my last leg of energy.

Then, the guest revealed that it was just a prank.

As we’re exiting the elevator, he puts his hands on my shoulder and reached out for a handshake. Then, he says “*uses my name (again)*, I’m just messing with you! I got your name off your name tag.” And he laughed loudly walking the other way. Well played, sir, well played. When I came back to the lobby and told my coworker she laughed.

Haha! That was funny and entertaining. Glad to know that some guests have a good sense of humor and treat employees like their friends. We all love to hear refreshing stories like this, don’t we?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Now, let’s read what other Redditors have to say.

Here’s a personal thought.

This person shares their experience.

This person can relate, too.

Finally, here’s another person with a similar story.

Good jokes are often the ones you don’t see coming.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.