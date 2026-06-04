Hallway Warfare: Renter Launches the Ultimate Sticky-Note Counter-Strike Against a Controlling Neighbor

Neighborly disputes usually start with a conversation, but in this story, it started with a sticky note and escalated to what can only be described as a dishwasher audit.

A renter who made genuine efforts to accommodate an initial complaint about her appliance running after 9 PM found herself receiving increasingly pointed notes that eventually contained nothing but timestamps and loaded commentary.

Regardless of the fact that the machine is relatively quiet, and 9pm is fairly early in the evening, this neighbor just wouldn’t let up no matter what she did.

So finally, she resorted to buying her own sticky note pack.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

My downstairs neighbor leaves a sticky note on my door every time I run my dishwasher My building doesn’t have quiet hours listed anywhere, and my lease doesn’t say anything about running appliances after a certain time. The dishwasher is also pretty quiet. I’ve stood in the hallway and downstairs to test it, and you can hear it a little, but it’s not loud per se.

But this renter’s neighbor seemed to think the noise was the worst thing on the world.

A few months ago, I got a sticky note on my door that said: “Please be considerate of your neighbors, 2B” — which is fair enough. I felt bad, so I started trying to run the dishwasher earlier when I could.

But it was difficult to structure her entire life around someone else’s whims.

Some nights I get home late, eat something standing over the sink, spend time just to decompress, and by the time I think about the dishwasher it’s already past 9. One night in February I ran it at 9:40 PM, and the next morning there was another note: “9:40 PM is late.”

The neighbor is now starting to take things entirely too far.

Since then, it has escalated, and now I get a sticky note every single time I run it after 9 PM, even if it’s only by a few minutes. Last week’s said: “9:07 PM — FYI we notice.” Tuesday’s said: “9:14 PM — you know what you did.”

Then it just started to turn into straight up harassment.

Yesterday morning there were two sticky notes on my door. Both were just the exact times I had turned it on, written separately, like I was being audited. I have never spoken to this person. I bought my own pack of sticky notes yesterday, which feels like either problem-solving or the beginning of a villain arc.

Who really gets this up in arms about a dishwasher?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Reddit chimes in with their thoughts.

Why not just start beating the neighbor at their own game?

It’s probably best to get the landlord on her side early.

Maybe the landlord could invest in a better machine for the unit.

There’s a certain amount of noise that’s expected when you live in an apartment building.

Running a dishwasher at 9:14 PM in a building with no quiet hours is not an offense that requires this level of animosity.

This renter already adjusted her behavior more than many other people would have done, but clearly the neighbor thinks they’re entitled to noise levels comparable to solitary confinement, not a crowded apartment building.

And even if the noise was an issue, this just isn’t how adults communicate with each other.

If it’s a sticky note war the neighbor wants, then it’s a sticky note war they’ll get.