He Finally Found Out Why His Manager Kept Him Off His Mower — The Reason Was Petty and Made Everyone Else’s Job Harder

A good manager should make the job easier, not harder.

But, for one golf course maintenance employee, that definitely wasn’t the case.

He spent months trying to understand why a former manager kept pushing him away from the job he was supposed to be doing.

Then someone finally explained what had been going on behind the scenes.

Apparently, the former manager was tired of listening to the mower run.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

I have just learned the real reason why my previous boss was so bent on keeping me off my machine I’m in a weird spot right now where my previous Jerk boss, who says he’s resigning but I heard he was fired from being the boss, is essentially helping the new boss figure out how things work. I work on a golf course in maintenance, and my main job is mowing around greens and tee boxes, as well as areas no other mower can get to for various reasons. I heard from a golfer that my previous Jerk boss was ******** at my current New boss because I was constantly using my mower and how I should’ve been doing blah blah blah. Which makes no sense to me because it’s spring.

The manager doesn’t like the sound of the mower.

The grass is basically sprouting up overnight and looking like I haven’t mowed it at all, which means I have to mow it again. Especially since it would be INCREDIBLY stupid if the rough around the fairway was lower than the rough right next to the green. I then heard from my old Nice boss, who quit because of said former Jerk boss (yes, it’s complicated), that he had also been hearing **** from Jerk boss because… he was sick of hearing my mower. Jerk was sick of hearing me run this loud-*** piece-of-junk mower that MULTIPLE PEOPLE told him NOT to buy. Instead, he wants to push more work off onto the sole worker cutting the rough of the entire golf course by themselves.

Unfortunately, that department is barely keeping up with their own work.

They are barely keeping up as is, and his bright idea is to cut back on me mowing my areas and instead give them to the rough mower. So, instead of me mowing an area like 2 Green, the rough mower does that too on top of all of their current tasks. Meanwhile, just last week, my coworker was asking me to help them cut sections of the rough so they could actually get it all done on time. Yes, give them MORE things to do when they are barely keeping up with what they already do. Great idea! I’m honestly still dwelling on the part where Jerk vouched for this brand-new machine that I ran for 5 minutes, could tell was a piece of crap, told him that it was ****, and he told me I was just exaggerating because I was just used to using the other brand of machine.

Now, he’s just waiting for the guy to calm down.

And now he’s apparently mad that we DARE keep using the machine that HE alone wanted. Nobody ever liked it except him… up until he finally ran it after months of me complaining about issues and literal years of it breaking down all the time, even when it was brand new. But no, time to get mad and try to make one coworker take on way more work than they can handle and take it out on others. I can’t wait till he stops being a hovering presence, constantly taking out his anger on other people for no reason.

Yikes! The boss sounds like a bad leader.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about the manager’s attitude.

Yes, basically.

Here’s someone happy the story is real and not for karma farming.

For this person, it’s about finding a good course to work at.

A lot of good questions here.

Being in charge doesn’t mean every decision is the right one.

Good managers listen to the people doing the work instead of assuming they always know best.

Hopefully the new boss takes a different approach because it sounds like this crew has dealt with enough unnecessary drama already.

Sometimes all employees really want is someone who listens and gets out of their way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.