He Got Fired After His Boss’s Toxic Dumping Caused Problems at His Station — Now He Wants Justice

Companies that work with toxic waste need to be very careful about how they dispose of it, so that it doesn’t cause damage to the surrounding environment.

What would you do if your boss started trying to dump a certain type of waste down the drain, but that ended up clogging your machine, which led to you being fired?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he is thinking about filing a complaint with the EPA, but he is worried that it would get the company shut down, and he still has friends and family who work there.

I think that he has to tell the EPA. If he doesn’t, the toxic dumping could go on for years, resulting in untold damage to the community. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

AITA for ratting out former employer about toxic waste after being fired. I was informed by the foreman at a metalworks factory that tomorrow would be the last day I would be working after 4 years of casual work.

Dumping toxic waste is never allowed.

I was planning on quitting soon, so I am not that upset but I feel like the past 4 years have been a complete waste of my life and that I deserve better. Part of my job is recycling silica based sand into a machine. It was a wet day and my boss recently realized that pouring hazardous industrial waste water down a rain was illegal.

Shortcuts often make more work down the line.

He has been trying to dispose of it unsuccessfully nearby the machine, and as a result the water ended up in the sand I recycle. Due to the weather and the toxic water, the wet sand clogged up the machine, which has never happened before in the 4 years of working there.

His forman is blaming the wrong person.

I knew the wet sand was a problem and tried to seperate the wet from the dry without any luck. It took all day to unclog the machine and as the machine is my responsibility I got a tonne of flack from my foreman who was furious and says tomorrow’s my last day.

He needs to find a way to stop this illegal dumping, that’s for sure.

My boss is still dumping the waste water down the bathroom sink and I am wondering if I should alert the relevant environmental agency to get back at my jerk of a boss. I think it is a no-brainer that I should do it, but I’m worried the place will be shut down and I have family and friends who work there. WIBTA?

At the very least, he needs to tell upper management about the situation. If they don’t fix it, then going to the EPA or another agency might be the only option.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

I definitely agree with this guy.

Everyone is at risk if he doesn’t report the company.

This commenter says he should have reported them as soon as he found out about it.

His motives are not good at all.

Why didn’t he report them right from the beginning?

He will be doing the right thing, but for the wrong reasons. Honestly, he should have reported this illegal dumping to the EPA after the very first time he saw it. The fact that he is only doing it now because he was fired is just crazy.

While it is true that this might end up hurting his friends and family in the short term, it would protect them from the toxic waste down the road, which is good.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.