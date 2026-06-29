June 29, 2026 at 4:35 pm

He Left a Note on His Neighbor’s Car — His Neighbor’s Response Was to Track Down His Wife and Scream at Her

by Jayne Elliott

dog running in front yard with happy family in the background

Shutterstock

It’s one thing to mess with a man. It’s another thing to mess with his wife and child!

In this story, we learn about a man is struggling to live at peace in a neighborhood with an HOA. It’s not necessarily even the HOA that’s the problem. It’s one particular neighbor.

HOAs sometimes seem to attract the worst types of neighbors, and this one is no exception.

Keep reading for all the drama.

Just got a notice from HOA that the neighbor regarding keeping my 6 lbs dog on a leash and pick up my bins. I know who made the complaint

Some background: I put my bins in front of my house to be picked up which is technically city parking.

I have a neighbor that always parks in front of my house and leaves me to put my bins in my driveway instead.

Well one day I decided to leave the bins in front of his car and leave a note that said please don’t park here on Tuesdays during trash pick up.

Yikes! The neighbor went a little crazy!

Well, later that afternoon I was out at work while my wife and 1 year old were home.

They were playing in the garage while it was open.

That neighbor comes running up to my driveway screaming at my wife and 1 year old with profanities stating her husband (me) is a piece of S and etc.

Well my little Maltese/terrier didn’t take kindly to that and barked him off of our property.

OP wants to get revenge.

When I find out about this, I go and speak to the neighbor and diffuse the situation even though he said dumb stuff to me like ‘You don’t want to make an enemy of me.’ Which I don’t because I’m not always home and don’t want my family to be at danger.

Now I got some letter from our HOA stating my dog can’t be off of their leash and my bins need to be in by 6pm or else they will bill me.

What can I do to get back at this garbage person of a neighbor. I am not above posting his address for the internet to have their way at this point.

The neighbor sounds awful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person is on the neighbor’s side about the dog.

2026 06 29 at 2.32.06 AM He Left a Note on His Neighbors Car — His Neighbors Response Was to Track Down His Wife and Scream at Her

Another person offers some advice.

2026 06 29 at 2.32.18 AM He Left a Note on His Neighbors Car — His Neighbors Response Was to Track Down His Wife and Scream at Her

This person would’ve been upset at the neighbor too.

2026 06 29 at 2.32.32 AM He Left a Note on His Neighbors Car — His Neighbors Response Was to Track Down His Wife and Scream at Her

Another person sides with the neighbor.

2026 06 29 at 2.32.49 AM He Left a Note on His Neighbors Car — His Neighbors Response Was to Track Down His Wife and Scream at Her

I don’t think the comments section went the way OP expected at all. He was hoping for some revenge ideas, but instead, everyone told him that he’s actually the problematic neighbor.

I think both neighbors sound awful. I’m certainly glad I don’t live in that neighborhood.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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