He Left a Note on His Neighbor’s Car — His Neighbor’s Response Was to Track Down His Wife and Scream at Her

It’s one thing to mess with a man. It’s another thing to mess with his wife and child!

In this story, we learn about a man is struggling to live at peace in a neighborhood with an HOA. It’s not necessarily even the HOA that’s the problem. It’s one particular neighbor.

HOAs sometimes seem to attract the worst types of neighbors, and this one is no exception.

Keep reading for all the drama.

Just got a notice from HOA that the neighbor regarding keeping my 6 lbs dog on a leash and pick up my bins. I know who made the complaint Some background: I put my bins in front of my house to be picked up which is technically city parking. I have a neighbor that always parks in front of my house and leaves me to put my bins in my driveway instead. Well one day I decided to leave the bins in front of his car and leave a note that said please don’t park here on Tuesdays during trash pick up.

Yikes! The neighbor went a little crazy!

Well, later that afternoon I was out at work while my wife and 1 year old were home. They were playing in the garage while it was open. That neighbor comes running up to my driveway screaming at my wife and 1 year old with profanities stating her husband (me) is a piece of S and etc. Well my little Maltese/terrier didn’t take kindly to that and barked him off of our property.

OP wants to get revenge.

When I find out about this, I go and speak to the neighbor and diffuse the situation even though he said dumb stuff to me like ‘You don’t want to make an enemy of me.’ Which I don’t because I’m not always home and don’t want my family to be at danger. Now I got some letter from our HOA stating my dog can’t be off of their leash and my bins need to be in by 6pm or else they will bill me. What can I do to get back at this garbage person of a neighbor. I am not above posting his address for the internet to have their way at this point.

The neighbor sounds awful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person is on the neighbor’s side about the dog.

Another person offers some advice.

This person would’ve been upset at the neighbor too.

Another person sides with the neighbor.

I don’t think the comments section went the way OP expected at all. He was hoping for some revenge ideas, but instead, everyone told him that he’s actually the problematic neighbor.

I think both neighbors sound awful. I’m certainly glad I don’t live in that neighborhood.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.