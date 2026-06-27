He Was Packing Up at the End of His Shift — His Supervisor Stopped Him and Told Him He Wasn’t Done Yet

Imagine working in a warehouse, and it’s the end of your shift. You’re probably excited to clock out and leave, but before you can, your supervisor comes over and tells you to work overtime. Would you stay, or would you go?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and he’s pretty annoyed that his supervisor waited until the literal last minute to tell him to work overtime. That’s right, it wasn’t really a question. It was more of a demand.

Now, he’s wondering if it’s too much to ask to be given a heads up about overtime.

I don’t think he’s asking too much. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for wanting to know about overtime? I work in a large warehouse from 12pm to 830pm with a few day swing shifts. Only a few of us work this shift and the rest mostly either work 6am to 230pm or 12pm to 1030pm. We’re granted these bids because our union rules stipulate how many of each shift schedule we can have.

A supervisor told OP to work overtime.

The other day it was approximately 820pm and I was putting away my equipment and doing my sign out sheet for my pallet jack. One of my supervisors comes to me as I’m about to finish putting things away and informs me I must stay for overtime to pick a few more orders. I ask him why I was not informed earlier as we have a measured work standard and a display for how many hours of work are left in each department. He doesn’t respond to the question but asks why it would be so hard to pick a few more orders.

Here’s how the conversation continued.

I tell him it’s not very courteous to be telling me about my overtime at the time I’m supposed to leave and that I would’ve liked to know earlier. He then tells me how much work still needs to be done (4 hours) even with 3 part timers still left on the floor. I told him I’d continue to work but in the future I’d like to be notified at an earlier time about overtime. He proceeds to tell me I should just be ready to work overtime all the time. AITA for wanting to be notified of overtime at an earlier time in my shift?

Ready to work overtime all the time? What kind of logic is that? I’d be looking for another job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a question about the union contract.

Another person points out problems with the supervisor’s phrasing and logic.

There are lots of reasons people need a heads up about overtime.

Nobody thinks he’s being unreasonable.

The supervisor is clearly the problem here. First of all, overtime should not be expected or required. If it is, employees definitely need to be given plenty of advance notice. Especially since he’s in a union, there probably are rules about overtime. He should definitely look at his union contract.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.