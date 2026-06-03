A Brother-in-Law Promised Luxury Christmas Gifts—Until the Wrapping Paper Came Off and Exposed a Sham

While many complain about adult relationships often feeling transactional, there are certainly some situations where a transactional mindset isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Gift-giving is a scenario that is pretty chief among them.

How would you handle going all out for a Secret Santa exchange, only to find out your assigned partner dropped the ball pretty massively? And on top of all that- lied to you about it. One woman recently shared a bonkers story about this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

WIBTAH for asking bro-in-law to mail gift never received

My bro-in-law had my husband and me for Christmas.

He lives about 3 hours away from us.

I sent him a link to the exact leggings (me) and joggings (husband) we wanted.

Oh, they’re THAT kind of couple.

When the family party rolls around, he shows up having forgotten our gift.

No problem, he says he’ll mail them.

Five months later and nothing.

Seems like a potential ruse, but whatever.

He even visited his parents last month, who only live 1/2 hour from us.

This weekend, we decide to spend our anniversary in a town about 30 minutes from where he lives.

My husband calls him telling him where we’re at and asks if we can get our presents.

That’s more than a little cringey.

After telling us no twice (jokingly), he asks when we want to pick them up.

We tell him we’re about to go on a small hike and invite him to meet up with us there.

He tells us he can’t, he’s hanging with friends, when do we want to pick the gifts up?

On paper, it seems like he’s trying.

He says he’s flexible, so anytime should work.

We say we can go pick them up before we go on our hike.

He says, I’m with friends so later would be better.

Not sure this guy understands the definition of flexible.

We say we guess we can go when we pick up dinner?

Ok, great. We hang up and go on our hike, which is 15 minutes in the opposite direction.

What else are they going to do at that point?

At this point, I’m really annoyed that he’s not willing to meet us anywhere—even halfway between his house and our hotel would be great.

AITAH if I tell him we’re not coming over after all and he needs to mail us our gifts?

It sounds like this couple isn’t reading the pretty obvious writing on the wall here.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

The comments were immediately pretty brutal.



Though some tried to bring nuance to the situation.



Others cut right to the chase.



One person offered a practical solution.



And another suggested a different perspective.



This guy is definitely at the top of the naughty list for next year.