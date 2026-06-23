Her Self-Checkout Glitched for 45 Minutes — the Final Total Came Out Almost $100 Lower, and the Cashier Swore Everything Scanned

Nobody wants to spend 45 minutes checking out at Walmart. In fact, most shoppers expect to pay for their items and get on with their day pretty quickly.

Unfortunately, things don’t always go according to plan.

That’s what happened when this customer’s payment wouldn’t go through at self-checkout, setting off a chain of events that involved multiple employees and having an entire cart of groceries scanned a second time.

To top it all off, the final total came up nearly $100 lower than it should have been.

The shopper even pointed out the discrepancy, but the cashier insisted everything had been scanned correctly. So, after nearly an hour of frustration, the customer paid and left.

Now she’s wondering whether that was the right decision.

Read on to see how it all played out.

AITAH Walmart messed up scanning my items and I didn’t correct them Last week, I went to Walmart and bought a significant amount of groceries. I went through the self checkout and my total was $278. After scanning, the machine would not accept my card. A worker came over and tried printing off a receipt and couldn’t get that to work either. She scanned a barcode and took it to another self checkout and the same issue occurred, card machine wouldn’t work. She then printed out another receipt and took me to a person to check out. The person she had given the receipt to, lost it somehow, and decided she would rescan all my items.

The lady would not let her help.

Since I had already scanned my items myself going through the self checkout, they were already in bags. At this point, what should’ve been a quick five minute transaction has turned into a 45 minute ordeal. I told the lady at the register that I would take all my groceries out of bags to help, and to speed up the process. Pretty rudely, she declined my help. Instead she just haphazardly started grabbing things and throwing them around. After she was finished scanning, the total came out to $183. Almost $100 less than when I had scanned the items myself. I asked the woman if she was sure had scanned everything and she, in a very annoyed tone, said yes she was sure. AITA?

Wow! That’s quite the moral dilemma right there.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about it.

According to this person, it may’ve been the machine’s fault.

This reader got a free cooler from a situation like that.

According to this comment, she shouldn’t have even asked.

Here’s someone who might have just walked off.

This whole situation sounds exhausting.

After spending 45 minutes dealing with problems, it’s easy to see why the customer was ready to be done with it.

But more importantly, she didn’t quietly walk away with the discount. She pointed out that the total seemed way too low, and the cashier assured her everything had been scanned correctly.

Once that happened, the mistake was Walmart’s to own. The customer did what she could and moved on with her day.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.