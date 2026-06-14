Her Supervisor Gave Her Birthday Jewelry at Work. Now Her Friend Is Telling Her to Throw It Away.

Imagine working at a company where one of the supervisors hits on every young woman who works there including you and your friend who is also your coworker. If he gave your friend some jewelry for her birthday, do you think she should wear it?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and the supervisor said the jewelry was for her to wear to a wedding she’s going to. She’s thinking about wearing it, but the woman who wrote this story doesn’t think she should do it. It would only encourage the creepy supervisor and send the wrong message.

Keep reading for all the details on this creepy supervisor and the birthday gift dilemma.

Is my (F30) friend (F31) the AH for not wearing the jewelry she got as a gift from her supervisor for her birthday? Last week was my friend from work’s 31st birthday. (Let’s call her Sam) One of the gifts she got was from one of her supervisors. (Let’s call him Danny) Danny (M33) gave her some candy and also some Jewelry. He also gave her a card, and on the card, he wrote her a little note that said “Hope you have a good birthday. I got this jewelry for you to wear to your cousin’s wedding that I think will match your dress.” (I can’t exactly remember what he said, but that’s basically the gist of it.)

Here’s some context about Danny and where they work.

Now let me give you a little background on Danny. I’ve known him since I started working here in 2018. We work at a children’s hospital. I work security, and my friend and her supervisor are what we call GSRs (Guest Service Representative is what I think it stands for). I used to be friends with him, but the more I got to know him the more red flags popped up, and the more uncomfortable I felt being around him.

He sounds kind of creepy.

He has tried to ask me out multiple times, and every time I have told him no. I even got a mutual friend to talk to him and he still didn’t get the message. Now I don’t even feel comfortable being alone with him.

He really can’t take a hint.

A few months ago, when we both went to the same anime convention, he had texted me a few days before saying he would like to hang out together while at the convention. I ignored that message, and during that whole weekend I avoided him like the plague. The only time that I will ever “hang out” with him is if we are in a group or if we have to work together. Thankfully now that he is a supervisor, and I work over night, I don’t really see him at work anymore.

He really is creepy.

Since I’ve known him, he has actually asked out multiple young women here at work, and he has been denied every time. Now every time we get a new employee who is a young woman, I will warn them about Danny, and just like I predicted he does eventually ask them out, or he’ll ask questions like if they have a boyfriend or not. Some of my coworkers have even said that when he gets rejected, he will start acting a little rude towards them.

This doesn’t make sense.

I also remember a weird thing he said in a conversation he had with another coworker right next to me. He said that he liked to date older women. The thing is that every girl he has asked out here at work has been younger than him. That has never made sense to me. My conclusion is that he is just desperate.

They have tried to report him.

Now before anyone says in the comments, yes some of my coworkers have gone to the other supervisors that are above him about this matter, and they have done nothing about it. And of course nothing has changed. Now back to my friend.

This guy doesn’t let up!

She has told me that since her birthday he has texted her and talked to her multiple times saying either “Hope you have a great birthday” or that he’s glad that she had a good birthday. Even today (a week after her birthday) he is still saying that he is glad she had a good birthday. He even gave her a small cake. I asked her if she is going to wear the jewelry to her cousin’s wedding, and she said that she’s not sure, but she will feel bad if she doesn’t.

She gave her friend some advice.

Now I wouldn’t call her a people pleaser, but I do know that she is way too nice. I keep telling her that she shouldn’t wear it, because if she does then that will just boost his ego. I know the wedding is in a totally different state up north, so I told her that she can just give him the excuse that she just forgot to pack it and accidentally left it at home. She’s still not sure what to do, but hopefully she will go with my advice, but that’s just my opinion. So, will she be the jerk if she decides not the wear the jewelry he gave her?

They need to continue to report Danny. His behavior is unacceptable. I’d be tempted to give the jewelry back to him. Maybe then he’d get the message.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT worker who logged on early to fix something simple, and discovered a system-wide cyber attack instead.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

He sounds a lotta creepy!

Another person bashes the bosses.

If they haven’t, they need to!

He should be fired. His behavior is inappropriate and creepy. I wouldn’t want to work with him, and I certainly wouldn’t wear or even keep any jewelry he gave me. Jewelry seems like an inappropriate gift for a supervisor to give an employee.

I don’t think her friend should wear the jewelry, but she’ll have to make that decision herself.

I do think all the employees he has hit on should go to HR together and complain.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.