“He’s Holding Up the Kids!”: Furious School Bus Driver Launches a Campaign to Get a Defiant Construction Worker Fired Over Massive Traffic Meltdown

Road construction can be really annoying especially when you’re on your way to school or work because it’s really important that you’re not late. But imagine driving a school bus when you got held up by road construction. What would you do if a construction worker blocked your lane and caused you to be late dropping the kids on your bus off at school?

In this story, one school bus driver experienced that exact situation, and it sounds like he’s out for blood. He wants to get the construction worker fired.

I can understand how frustrating this whole situation must have been for the bus driver, but is he overreacting?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA if I figured out the construction companies name and get the stop sign holder fired for stopping traffic for over 15 minutes? I was (driving a school bus) on my second route of 4 dropping kids off and this person with the sign decided to stop only our lane for 15-20 minutes while letting all other directions go. The cars in the front of the line were arguing with him to let us go and he refused. He kept acting like he was checking the other person to make sure that it was safe for us to go but clearly he was not.

I ended up being late for the last 2 schools because this person decided to be terrible at his really easy job.

Here’s how he wants to handle the issue.

So I want to figure out the name of the construction company and speak directly to management telling them that he was intentionally holding up traffic including multiple school busses and arguing with drivers instead of getting things moving. I want him fired, temperatures are in the 80s and 90s and I am not going to sit in blistering heat with dozens of kids because this person has an issue!

Does this construction worker deserve to be fired? Is this bus driver overreacting?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

This person doesn’t think complaining would help.

Another person points the finger back at OP.

Another person suggests talking to the school.

It probably wasn’t the construction worker’s fault.

I’m sure the construction worker wasn’t holding up traffic just for the fun of it. He was doing his job. He doesn’t make the rules.

I’m sure it would feel good to complain, but I don’t think the construction worker would get fired.

If this is an issue that is going to persist for awhile, like if the construction is going to be going on during school pick up and drop off for multiple days, talking to the schools about a different route would probably be a more effective way of handling the situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.