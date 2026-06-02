High School Student Gives Notice About School Hours, but Manager Still Schedules Shifts During Class

No matter what a manager thinks, school is not optional for high schoolers.

This high school student gave a manager plenty of notice before the new semester started and made it clear when classes would be in session.

But then the schedule came out.

Despite having the updated availability for weeks, the manager assigned shifts during school hours anyway.

At first, the student assumed it was a mistake and brought it up. But instead of fixing the schedule, the manager insisted that finding coverage was the student’s responsibility.

That’s when things got even more frustrating.

Read on to see what happened next.

Manager wants me to work during class I told my manager my schedule for when the school semester starts again 3 weeks in advance, but she still scheduled for when I am in class. I’m in high school, so skipping class is not an option. I spoke to her after my shift ended and told her in case it was a mistake. She said that I needed to find someone to cover my shift. I then proceeded to ask a coworker if he could cover my shift, and he said no because he’d be in school too.

Now, he’s confused about what to do.

I then warned him that he was put on the schedule during his school hours too. This means my manager is just ignoring our availability. I asked the assistant manager what would happen if I couldn’t find someone to cover my shift and he didn’t respond. My question is: If I can’t find somebody to cover my shift, can I be fired? I work at Chipotle. Also should I report this to higher management?

Eek! This sounds very stressful.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who was threatened after refusing an elective exam, so they took the case to the district.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit have for him.

This reader thinks it may be illegal.

Yet another person who suggests it’s illegal.

Getting it in writing is a great idea.

For this person, he needs to go to HR.

This is one of those situations that makes no sense.

Some managers act like every scheduling problem automatically becomes the employee’s responsibility.

But if an employee gives plenty of notice and clearly tells you when they’re available, then scheduling them anyway isn’t really an employee problem anymore.

That’s a management problem.