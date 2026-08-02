He Opened His Home To His Cousin—Now He’s Wondering How To Kick Her Out

Isn’t it insane when you try to help somebody but it becomes a bigger problem for you?

This guy shares how he let a cousin stay with him and she created trouble for him while she stayed!

Check out the full story.

AITA This whole situation went South and I honestly was just trying to help a family member out Last October my first cousin asked to move in with my family after my aunt (who was like a mother to me passed) my wife and I agreed to help her out mainly out of respect for my aunt.

This is where it gets creepy…

The minute she moved in my wife mentioned that her behavior seemed odd and suspicious, she said that she appeared to be hiding something. About three months after she moved in, she mentioned to me that she was “dealing with a court case” soon after she admits to being “out on bond” When I looked into the situation I found out that she had been found at the county jail, illegally parked in a handicapped spot, in a restricted area, by a wall, underneath a window with a rope hanging from it, a bag of contraband a few feet away from her that she had thrown when she was discovered. I decided to confront her about this as I thought maybe she was not fully aware of how serious the situation was, I told her the smartest thing to do would be to go back home and take accountability for what she had done.

UH OH…

She then told me that she was working with another cousin of ours who was helping her put her name into a trust which would legally prevent her from having to deal with or answer to the court. I found out then that she was trying to practice the “redemption theory” also known as “the strawman method” which is legally unfounded and can make things worse from what I have read. She also proceeded to tell me that if I wanted to kick her out I did not have to look her up to embarrass her, and that I could have just kicked her out. I have never asked her to pay rent as I wanted her to be able to save money quickly to find her own place.

That’s INSANE!

Since that conversation she has become unbearable to live with, she takes two showers a day, never turns off any lights when she leaves a room, leaves our gas stove/oven on consistently, does laundry 2-3 times a week, does not clean up after herself, eats and drinks everything, leaves out cans from the canned salmon she cooks or throws the cans in the kitchen trash when I have asked her to use the garage trash bin for that as it makes the house smell awful. She has an extreme fear of animals, I have 2 cats, 1 dog, she constantly blocks off the living room and never puts her bedding away, goes in and out of the house several times a day to sit in her car for hours on end and never locks the front door. Any attempt to discuss the rules of the house is always met with defensiveness, she always tries to switch the conversation around and accuses me or my wife of attacking her.

She’s being so unreasonable!

It feels like she is trying to force me to kick her out, which I honestly do not want to do, it seems like she is trying to control the narrative in an attempt to prove that I am being the aggressor towards her, when I am honestly waiting for the bench warrant to be issued at which that point I would kick her out for that reason, as I really would like her to understand that that is the reason why things have transpired this way. Because she seems to be convinced that she has done nothing wrong. I really do not understand her mentality in this!

WHAT?

Why would they even allow somebody like that to live with them?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

That’s right! This user knows this cousin needs to go!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a single person who is dumbfounded when her friends insist couples count as one person when splitting a check.

This user understands that the longer the cousin stays, the weirder it will get.

Exactly! This user suggests getting rid of the cousin!

Somebody needs to take some action here!

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a teenager whose family thinks she’s selfish for wanting to help plan her own sweet 16. Read Story →