“Crossed the Line”: Neighbor Took Petty Feud Online with Rude Facebook Posts About His Family

You know that people have WAY too much time on their hands if they choose to vent on social media about their problems.

And it’s even worse when they sound off about their neighbors…

Yeah, that’s not a good look.

And, for the people who are getting the blowback, it’s even worse, because they’re being called out for the whole world to see.

Can’t we keep anything private anymore?

It sure doesn’t seem like it!

Check out what this guy had to say about a neighbor he’s dealing with who is way out of line.

Get started now.

Neighbor is a miserable piece of work. “We’ve lived in our house for about 4 years now. Our neighbor across the street who hasn’t said a word to us until today decided to talk trash about my yard and post it and a picture of my house on Facebook and insult and yell at my wife. His choice of words in his post and in person to my wife were derogatory, discriminating, and just rude. Some background story and context. We have a couple cats, and on occasion one or two of them will get out and usually stay in our yard. However, we have one that will roam around if he gets out.

This really isn’t a big deal…

He’s gone to their house, where they leave the garage door open all the time, and he attempted to lay in their garage. We didn’t realize this at the time, but what do they do post it in the local neighborhood group talking trash about people letting their cats run wild. So we see this and so my wife reached out to his wife, apologized l for it and let her know we have 4 young kids, 3 under 10, who have a hard time preventing the cats from getting out and we’ll talk to them and do a better job at keeping them inside. My wife told her if it happens again in the future just reach out directly and we’ll come right over and get him. Well fast forward maybe a year later, never heard anything else again about it.

These people just want to have something to complain about…

Then at some point between then and May of this year the wife got bent out of shape because we had family over and they parked on the side of the road in front of OUR house, not theirs across the street, also wasn’t blocking any traffic there was plenty of room. So the wife comes out guns blazing saying we can’t park there because she has teenage kids who might hit it when they are turning into their driveway. Didn’t ask us if we could move it, just yelled at my wife that we can’t park there. To be clear there is plenty of room to turn into their driveway even with the car on the side of the road on our side.

Get over it!

So then at the end of May, we had a friend come over to say goodbye because she was moving and unbeknownst to us she park in that spot that they freaked out about like they owned the road. Next thing you know their son comes home goes to turn into the driveway and hits the car. Insurance was exchanged claims made and their son was tightly considered to be at fault. When their son hit the car, his mom came running out the house screaming about how she told us not to park there and this, that, and the third. Shortly after that car incident the neighbor decided to post some weird nonsense article about the CIA and examining people for extraterrestrial DNA. He captions it saying it would be a shame if the CIA examined his neighbor across the street. Like, that’s weird to even say. Then shortly after that was the incident from today. After I saw the posts I was furious, why would you invade my family’s privacy and post some rude stuff about us and all the hard work my wife has put into the yard. If this was some small town post to a neighborhood group I wouldn’t be so mad, but this guy is a public figure with thousands of friends and followers.

He’d had enough of this.

So I immediately go outside to confront him since he wants to publicly bash my family and post all this stuff about us behind a keyboard without even saying a word to us about anything they’ve been mad about, other than the car thing. So I go to confront him and what do you know, the neighbor to his right comes over to me to play middle man. We had a calm conversation with this neighbor, reasonable sounding guy, he just mentioned the other neighbor was mad about our cat coming over to his property and apparently killed a mouse or something and left it on their driveway. Like are you serious? You get mad about a cat on your property and how YOUR son hits a car that’s not even OURS so this is how you act. So the reasonable neighbor said he’d talk to him and get him to remove the posts. So I keep an eye on his profile to see if he does. The post and pictures disappeared, so I thought he must have took it down. Then I can’t see anything on his profile or his profile at all now. So I’m like well maybe he just blocked me but still took it down.

This is out of control.

Couldn’t be sure, so I create a new Facebook, look him up and what do you know, he took it down, but then immediately posted more nonsense this time taking something we said, that he didn’t even hear, out of context and stretching the truth on it. Saying we said he drinks too much and have a problem with it. What we actually said to the reasonable neighbor was, we thought maybe he could have been drinking or something because how he talked to my wife was out of nowhere and so over the top and rude. One of our cats that stays around the house had been out for a while with my wife the whole time. The cat decided for some reason to walk across the street, and stepped on to his yard. The neighbor immediately yells at my wife to “get your cat off his property”. My wife was already on the way to pick him up and bring him inside. So my wife is flabbergasted by the that, because again we’ve never spoken to this guy before, and didn’t know there had been any issues. So my wife responds back saying he didn’t need to be rude like that and he could have asked nicely, it was unnecessary. He then says “are you seriously trying to start stuff with me?!?!” And my wife repeated that he could have asked nicely and it wasn’t necessary to talk like that.

This guy is really tough when he’s insulting women…

So he responds “what are you, retarded?” My wife was almost at our door at this point with the cat and says “wow really neighborly of you, have a good night” and walks inside. Then we find out about the posts, which his comments about our yard were racist saying some lights we have on our yard are from Temu, look terrible, and negatively compared it to some Mexican culture. I know that was a lot, but I’m just frustrated. I can’t understand how someone who is in the public eye so much could outwardly act this way. I would never do or say those types of things to my neighbors if I was upset with them. I would talk to them like an adult and work through it to find a resolution. He behavior is uncalled for and his approach is cowardly. Couldn’t even talk to me about it when I’m standing right there to see him.”

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This person had a lot to say.

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This person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves.

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This is insane…

But the best course of action is to try to avoid this guy as much as possible…

And to not play any of his stupid games.

This guy’s neighbor is a Grade-A CREEP.