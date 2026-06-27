His Dad Ordered at a Restaurant Down to the Exact Ounce — His Server Was Not Having a Good Time

When you work at a restaurant, you encounter all kinds of customers. Some are friendly. Some are difficult. Some may ask really weird questions that stick with you for the rest of your life.

In this story, one server shares a customer interaction that she’ll probably never forget. It involves a father and son who came to eat at the restaurant where she was working. The dad ordered for his son and had a very specific order down to how many ounces he wanted everything to be.

The server went out of her way to make sure everything was correct, but she still felt pretty stressed out about the situation.

Keep reading for all the details.

Dad puts son’s athletic future in my hands. So this happened when i was working at a TGIchillibees place. A dad and his teenage son came in to have dinner. The dad is very polite and nice, but immediately starts grilling me about certain items he wants to know if we could accommodate for his son’s meal. He listed yogurt, broccoli, and a plain grilled chicken breast, then specified the exact portions of each item that he wanted. I’m saying this dude knew down to the ounce how much of each food he would like on the plate.

There was a reason the dad was being so picky.

Then he explains that his son is about to be weighed in for the wrestling team and that he is trying to move up a weight class. So he tells me that it is VERY important that each serving size comes EXACTLY how he requested it. (This whole time his son didn’t make one peep) I happily say of course and I will personally make sure both my manager and my cooks know exactly what you are asking for. Usually my manager was a real cheapo about things, but his spineless nature outweighed his frugality and it ended up not being a very big deal that the portions the dad asked for were larger than portions available on the menu. My manager actually didn’t charge him extra for any of it and it wasn’t really much sweat off my back.

The dad verified once again that the food was exactly what he ordered.

When I delivered their food this dad says “So everything here is in the exact amount of ounces i ordered, right? Because it is extremely important that he weighs in at the correct amount.” I smile and assure him that I spoke to the cooks directly and made complete sure that everything was weighed out. I didn’t say this out loud but ultimately if it hadn’t been portioned out correctly it wouldn’t been my fault anyways as i don’t control the kitchen workers actions. So that was the only point in the conversation i started to get annoyed at him.

OP realizes now that she was probably too stressed out about the situation.

I mean dude was basically saying more or less that if his son didn’t move up a weight class then it would be my fault. It left me feeling weird for the rest of the shift lol. I wasn’t angry just kind of annoyed that this man put such a burden on me that i never asked to be a part of, i was just doing my job. He was one of the guests i have never been able to forget. Chuckling thinking back on it now, how i was fretting all about worried I might ruin this young man’s chances of achieving his wrestling dreams. Haha

If the dad is so concerned, he should stay at home and cook the food himself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who volunteered to help promote a church event for free, then was surprised to find she had to still pay admission to get in.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This person makes several good points.

I’m confused about this too.

This doesn’t sound healthy.

Here’s another vote for eating at home.

It is weird to me that they’d go to a restaurant instead of eating at home if they’re that concerned about portion size. It seems like it would be a lot easier to eat at home.

In the grand scheme of things, getting this order perfect wasn’t really that big of a deal. It’s good that this server has gained perspective over time and realized it wasn’t worth breaking a sweat about.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.