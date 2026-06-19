His Girlfriend’s Friend Is Staying With Them, and Has Been Borrowing His SUV Without Permission

Sharing resources is normal when someone is staying at your house, but would you let them drive your car?

In this case, a man was upset when his girlfriend let her friend who was staying with them drive his SUV without even asking him first. The expectations weren’t so clearly communicated on their part, but he was pretty clear that he didn’t want that.

The problem is that his girlfriend just doesn’t see the problem.

As the visit continued, the vehicle was used for late-night outings, trips into town, and personal plans, making the car unavailable for emergencies, even though they have a 4-month-old baby.

Read the full story below to see how things played out.

AITA for not wanting my GFs friend visiting, to use my car? I’m 23M, my girlfriend is 29F, and we have a 4-month-old baby. Her friend, around 26F, is visiting and staying with us. We have two cars. Both belonged to my late parents, so they are technically mine. One is my work car, and the other is our family SUV with the baby’s car seat in it. Before the trip, my girlfriend apparently told her friend she could use our car. My girlfriend says she asked me and I said okay, but I honestly don’t remember agreeing to that.

Even if I did, I would have meant for group/family plans, not her friend taking the SUV alone at night.

But his girlfriend doesn’t see it that way.

The first night, my girlfriend and her friend said they were going to dinner and maybe night swimming. I stayed home with the baby. They ended up going to a bar and came home around 3 a.m., loud enough to wake me up. The second night, I came home from work and the SUV was gone. My girlfriend was home with the baby, and her friend had taken the SUV alone to meet up with a guy. We live about an hour outside of town, so this was not a quick drive. I felt like my family car was being used as her personal rental car.

It kept happening, and he didn’t know how to approach the subject.

The next night, around 9:30 p.m., she wanted to use it again. I told her no directly. I explained that it was our family car, had the baby’s seat, and that I wasn’t comfortable with her driving it late at night since she isn’t from here. She pushed back and said she was a good driver. My girlfriend also pushed back because an Uber was around $80. After saying no several times, I lost my temper and said something like, “Fine, take my car, but don’t come home tonight because I don’t want anything happening to it.” I know that was not the best way to handle it.

They feel offended.

The next night, we had a huge earthquake and all sat in the SUV for a few hours because it felt safest. To me, that reinforced why I want that car available for our family. The next day, our water was still out. My girlfriend said her friend was using the SUV to shower at another friend’s house nearby. I said okay, even though I was uncomfortable. But 9, 10, and 11 p.m passed and the car still wasn’t back.

He couldn’t take it anymore.

I texted her friend asking when she was bringing it back. I also sent angry texts saying she should rent a car or Uber for the rest of the trip and needed to return my car because it is mine, not hers or my girlfriend’s. She told my girlfriend she felt uncomfortable coming back. Now my girlfriend says I embarrassed her and her friend. I know my tone escalated things, but I feel like once I clearly said no, my car should not have kept being used. AITA?

He is outnumbered, but he’s right.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Something for him to consider.

That was risky.

Exactly.

Another commenter shares their thoughts.

I agree.

From his perspective, the SUV is a family vehicle. So seeing it being used for parties and by someone he barely knows makes him uncomfortable. The thing is, his wife completely ignored his concerns and things escalated.

The situation became even more frustrating when a natural disaster reminded him of the importance of having reliable transportation readily available. Despite that, the SUV continued being used for unnecessary late-night trips, which only increased his feeling that his valid concern wasn’t being respected.

Not only is it literally his car, but it also contains the baby’s car seat and is the car they use during emergencies.

He did communicate he felt worried about it multiple times, but communication only works when the other person listens.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.