A Family Feud Takes an Unexpected Turn When One Brother Gains Influence Over His Sister’s Job

Family conflict can be a very difficult thing for many people, but it is also quite common.

What would you do if your sister got a job from a friend of yours, but you found out that he only hired her because he thought that you would want him to?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he told his friend that he didn’t want any favors for her since she bullied him his entire life. His friend then fired his sister, and when the family found out about it, they started attacking him.

I don’t think he did anything wrong, and this is just his sister experiencing the consequences of her actions. Read through the details to see what you think about it.

AITA for getting my sister fired from her dream job? I have 3 siblings. I have a pretty close bond to everyone but my sister.

My sister has always been unnecessarily cruel towards me. E.g. she would often try to get my girlfriends to break up with me by telling false stories, she would steal my stuff and either destroy or ruin (put it in the toilet, burn it, that sort of thing) them, etc. My parents never really cared, since it was just “tough love”.

It is great that everyone is doing well.

My family is quite influential and successful, and the connections they have has made us all quite successful. My sister is quite a lot less, since she dropped out of school so she has no formal education, only experience. My sister got her (according to her) dream job. She got a trial period at the workplace, currently shes under a 2 month contract, and she was supposed to get a new contract near the end. Lets call her boss Bill.

I can see where this is going.

Bill is a pretty high up guy in the company, and he has a lot of power. He was the one that employed my sister. I went to uni with Bill, and we are pretty close. I was having a lunch with Bill, where he mentioned that she [my sister] was doing “poorer than optimal, but she will surely pickup the pace”.

He doesn’t want to help her out at all.

I asked Bill if he was gonna offer her a new contract, and he hesitated but ended up saying “sure, she is your sister after all”. At this point I told him that shes a terrible sister, and if she wasn’t doing well, then he shouldn’t continue her contract. She was informed a few days after that her contract would not be renewed, and she could start looking for other jobs ASAP.

Oh, now she wants a favor from her brother.

She instantly called me and told her to make Bill change his mind. I told her no, and I wasn’t gonna carry her through her life. My parents then started pestering me that I should just do it, and that I should do it for family.

The family drama is never going to end.

Today my parents and my sister showed up at my door, and basically confronted me. It turned into a heated discussion, which ended in me telling them that I got her fired in the first place, and if it wasn’t for me she wouldn’t even have gotten that job. I shut the door and went back to being with my fiancée. My parents have been spamming me with messages, calls, even an email on my work email.

At least his other siblings agree with him.

My other siblings seem to agree that I shouldn’t tell Bill to renew her contract, although that I was a bit tough and didn’t need to tell her that I was responsible for getting her fired. I agree it was a jerk move, but they showed up at my door basically yelling at me, so I feel like its only natural that I come back with an aggressive tone.

I don’t feel bad at all for my sister, but I’m not completely sure if was out of line or not. AITA?

He wouldn’t have told them if they weren’t pressuring him. And more importantly, his sister doesn’t deserve any favors from him after years of bullying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose HR department advised her to quit if she was that unhappy, so she did and found herself in a role reversal years later.

Let’s check out what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this situation.

Letting her keep a job she isn’t good at is no good for anyone.

This is a lesson she needed to learn.

Yup, it really is this simple.

I don’t really disagree with this commenter, though.

She got herself fired. He just didn’t protect her from it.

Even if she wasn’t a bully, he doesn’t owe her this favor. He really saved his friend a lot of trouble by letting him fire her, even if it did upset his family.

I don’t think he did anything wrong. If anything, his sister needs to learn the lesson that she can’t bully people and then expect them to be nice to her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who works fast and helps her coworkers, but is met with disapproval from her supervisor because of this practice