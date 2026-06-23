Home Buyers Kept Stalling the Sale of His House — So He Found a Way to Make It Expensive for Them

Imagine selling your home, and you’ve found a buyer. What would you do if the buyer used every trick possible to try to delay the sale and get as many discounts as possible?

Would you give in to get the sale completed, or would you find a way to get revenge for all the time they’re wasting?

In this story, one home seller is in this exact situation, and he decides to waste the home buyer’s money.

Let’s see how he does it.

Waste my time, I’ll waste your money. I’m selling my house, and the new owners are stalling and using every tactic to try to bully me into changes and discounts. They think I’m young and dumb. Unfortunately for them I’m old and petty.

All it took to get revenge was a little research.

I’m using a conveyancer for the process who charges a flat rate. Thanks to an email that was forwarded to me I found out they’re using a solicitor. A quick google and a phone call later I found out how much the solicitor charges every time she has to take a call or answer an email regarding their purchase.

Time to waste their money!

They’ve wasted a week of my time. My calls and emails have wasted about $600 of their money. By the time we get to settlement they’ll be paying more to the solicitor than the discount they’re demanding. Checkmate.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

Seems reasonable! Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

Perhaps it’s in escrow.

This person’s parents are in a similar situation.

He may not be forcing them to waste as much money as he thinks.

I don’t think he plans to.

Nobody likes to waste time or money.