Homeowner Decides to Use His Pressure Washer on Sunday, but Police Stop By and Inform Him of a Law He Didn’t Know Existed

The weekend can be a really good time to get some long overdue household cleaning tasks and projects done. For example, in this story, one man decides to get out his pressure washer. He does half the work on Saturday and figures he’ll finish the job on Sunday.

Unfortunately, he was interrupted by a police officer before he could finish work on Sunday. He learned about a law he didn’t know existed, but instead of arguing how stupid this rule is, he decided to comply.

Keep reading to find out how he complies and what he decides to do when he’s done using the pressure washer.

So you want strict adherence to the city By Laws? … You got it neighbour! So I pulled out my gas powered pressure washer this past weekend for the first time in 3 years figured it was well past time to do some property clean up. Started at 11 am on Saturday morning as I didn’t want to start too early out of respect for my neighbours. Knocked off around 4 with a couple of breaks in between. Got the back and both sides of the house done. Lot of concrete patio.

The next day, things didn’t go exactly as planned.

Figured I can finish the front driveway and retaining wall next day. Fired it up on Sunday at 11 am and got to work for an hour so broke for lunch then back at it at 1. Maybe an hour or so later I’m interrupted by the city By Law enforcement officer who is responding to a noise complaint. Apparently there is a by law that prohibits power equipment on Sundays.

The officer was nice, at least.

Hmmm, OK I had no idea. Just a warning no ticket, the guy was actually very nice. I’m a bit annoyed hat my neighbours called By Law on me without at least coming to talk to me first but OK. At this point there is a huge mess all over the end of my driveway, the side walk and the street so I ask the officer is it OK if I quickly take 5 minutes to clean the mess up and push it all together. He says , sure no problem and I quickly start cleaning up.

But that didn’t work out.

Cue not one but two of my old geezer neighbours to come running out of theirs houses to attack the poor By Law kid. A minute later he comes back and says, sorry you need to shut down now. OK he is just doing his job but now I’m mad. I’ve lived here for 8 years and none of these old jerks have ever even said hello to me or my family. So I get the details of the exact by law.

He makes sure he knows the rules.

Nothing on Sunday Saturday 9 to 5 (should have started earlier) Monday to Friday 7 to 7 As he is leaving I call out very loudly to him(not really to him) “So just so I’m clear, 7am Monday morning is a-ok!”

He followed the rules.

Bright and early at the stroke of 7am Monday morning, I put and hour of pressure washing before work. Tuesday morning another bright and early start. Wednesday session was truly awesome. Who should stop by this morning while I was working on my retaining wall and side walk but my neighbour Baldy McBylaw Caller. I gave him a friendly wave and a neighborly good morning and continued with my work until I ran out of gas.

He knows what he’s going to do when he’s done with the pressure washer.

He hung around for a while glaring unhappily at me but must have realized that there was really nothing he could do about this situation he had caused. He slunk away a few minutes later. I’m running out of things to pressure wash but my other neighbour has let me know I can borrow his grinder so I can finally get rid of that piece of rebar sticking out of the concrete at the side of my house. Sunday today and tomorrow is a holiday so I guess it will have to wait until Tuesday at 7am.

It’s too bad he’s annoying the whole neighborhood at 7am now. Personally, I’d rather hear the loud noise in the middle of the day on a Sunday.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a family living outside the HOA who refuse to remove their tree or lights despite their neighbors hating them.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person wonders when the revenge will stop.

Another person loves the revenge.

This is a good idea.

Don’t forget holidays!

That noise rule for Sundays sounds silly. Why exactly does that rule exist?

He’s right that it wasn’t the officer’s fault. It was the neighbors’ fault for complaining. What’s too bad is that now all of the neighbors have to deal with the noise early in the morning, even neighbors who are not involved in this drama at all.

Still, I’m sure his property will be cleaner than it ever has been before!