Homeowner Deploys a Genius Privacy Trap for a Neighbor Who Won’t Stop Staring

Do we all want to get along with our neighbors?

Sure, we do!

But there’s also nothing wrong with not having much, if any, contact with them either if that’s the way you like to roll.

In between those two polar opposites is possibly the most dreaded type of neighbor: the kind who just watches you when you’re outside.

It’s a creepy feeling and you don’t know whether you’re supposed to approach this stranger or just keep your distance.

In this story, a person talked about why they’re tired of their neighbor constantly watching them every time they venture outside their house.

Read on and learn more about what’s going on here…

Neighbor is always there. “I just moved to a home with a nice big back yard a few months ago, but barely get to enjoy my yard in peace. Almost every time I go outside, the backyard neighbor comes out to watch me from his deck.

This doesn’t sound creepy at all!

His yard faces a different direction, yet he somehow always sets himself up to face my yard. I find being outside relaxing but now it’s extremely hard to feel comfortable when outside as he’s always outside when I am. I wouldn’t mind if he didn’t face my yard and watch me, play his music loud, or let his dog bark and rile my dogs up. I could switch up the time I go outside and no matter what, within minutes he’s out there too.

It sounds like this fella doesn’t know how to mind his own business.

Am I crazy for wanting to enjoy my backyard without someone staring me down. I haven’t had a single conversation with this guy, don’t think I want to, as the few times I’ve waved at him to be polite, he’s never waved back. At first I thought it was a coincidence that he always came outside at the same time but even after switching when I go out… There he is. Every time. The whole reason we got this house was to enjoy the nice backyard but I just feel anxious at the thought of going into my yard now. Am I overreacting?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a family living outside the HOA who refuse to remove their tree or lights despite their neighbors hating them.

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual shared some advice.

This person shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

Ugh, this is so annoying!

What’s a person supposed to do with a neighbor like this?

Well, it depends on the person AND it depends on how creepy the neighbor is.

Personally, I’d take the advice of one of the commenters above and I’d put up some kind of barrier or obstruction to send a clear message to this fella.

Either way, this is pretty creepy and unsettling.

This sounds like the beginning of a horror movie…