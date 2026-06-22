Homeowner Found a Camera Their Neighbor Set Up to Record Them, And They Smashed It to Pieces

Friends…this story is pretty wild…

What kind of a person would set up a camera without someone’s permission and secretly film them?

A jerk, that’s who!

And there’s simply no excuse for that kind of behavior…

In today’s story, a person talked about how they reacted when they found out their neighbor had bee up to no good for a long time.

Check out what happened!

My neighbour set up a camera that recorded me for nearly a year. “My neighbours moved in next door a few years ago after my wonderful old neighbour passed away. So as one does, I went round and introduced myself and they were very standoffish. No problem, some people like their privacy.

This stuff gets really old in a hurry…

They are so noisy and I put up with it for a while but last Christmas I couldn’t sleep in my bedroom or anywhere else in my home due to the impact noise on the adjoining wall. So after putting up with the very intrusive noise for about a month I decided to go round to knock at their door. The woman answered and was very condescending and informed me that she had made several noise complaints and had also reported me for having certain people keep coming and going all times of the day and night. I haven’t done anything illegal for many years and the only people who came to my door are Amazon or my carers or kids. So I had been recording the noise and as I now knew that they had reported me to the housing association, I reported them and added the recording of the noise with time and date stamps.

This is where things get weird! My garden is fully enclosed with a 6 ft fence all the way round, but one panel seemed to keep falling down. No biggie as I would report it and it would be fixed. I began noticing a red flashing light and went out to inspect it.

This is insane!

Wouldn’t you know it they had put up a camera and pointed into my living room window so I turned it to face their bungalow and took pictures before and after I moved it, this was a really good move on my end as this was absolutely not the last thing they did. So the housing association officer came out to see us both to try to mediate and to try to get conflict resolution. They said the right things and had moved the camera to only point on their property and had moved their son’s medical bed off the adjoining wall and were so sickly sweet and the HA officer left feeling as if everything was resolved.

What the hell…?

That night I noticed the red light again and realized the fence was down yet again and so I used that to get to the camera and with a hammer I smashed it until it was in a million little pieces. Almost immediately the police knocked at my door with accusations of doing inappropriate things (NSFW) and criminal damage and I gave them all the recordings and they went next door to ask them for the recordings from that camera. Well I was waiting for them to come back to mine, but they didn’t, but victim support did and asked if I wanted counseling for my experience of my neighbour’s voyeurism. It turns out that they had been recording everything I did from both my bedroom and my living room. I never shut my curtains as like I said my garden was enclosed and there are no homes overlooking the back of my home. I’m not sure how I feel about what these dam weirdos watching my every move.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Jeez, talk about inappropriate.

And crazy!

People who do this kind of thing need to get in trouble with the law, FULL STOP.

This is creepy as hell…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.