Homeowner Sparks a Nuclear Feud After Telling a Neighbor Their Daily Construction Noise Is Causing Migraines

Many people would say they could handle a little construction noise here and there, but what if that noise persisted six days a week for seven straight months?

The homeowner in this story was understandably reaching a breaking point after the constant nuisance manifested in serious migraines.

One day, his neighbor, completely clueless on how social interactions work, apparently, asked him about the tension she had been feeling in the neighborhood.

But when the homeowner spoke up about his annoyance, his neighbor’s husband made it an excuse to act all big and bad.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for telling my neighbour that people hate her for the construction work being done on her house? I (23F) have a neighbour who’s been at their house for just over a year. For 7 months out of that year, they’ve had basically non-stop construction and work being done to their house. I have no idea what they could possibly be doing.

This is pretty much an all day, every day thing.

The construction is Monday-Saturday, starting at 8AM — sometimes even earlier. Not only is the construction itself loud, but the workers are loud.

And these workers have no interest in playing nice.

They’re always yelling, singing, playing music. If you ask them to be quieter because it’s 8AM on a Saturday, they retaliate and get louder. They throw stuff into people’s gardens and physically enter those gardens to retrieve whatever they threw down.

But that’s not all.

Their vans block the roads when people are trying to get to work or school, and they get really irritated when asked to move them.

It’s starting to really wear on one homeowner.

Additionally, because our houses are attached, I’m having physical symptoms from the work being done — vibrations from tools giving me horrific migraines, etc. I genuinely do not know what they could be doing that requires 7 months of continuous work. It’s not an extension, and all the work seems to be exterior.

Finally, the neighbor wises up.

A few days ago, the neighbour asked me why there is so much tension between her and the surrounding houses.

So this homeowner gives it to her straight.

Maybe I’m cruel, but I looked at her and said, “[Neighbour], you’ve had loud construction work at your house every day for the past 7 months. People are tired.” She looked genuinely upset but said okay.

Her husband didn’t take well to this.

Her husband confronted me a few days ago and said I was being a jerk for getting mad at construction work — because “of course that stuff is loud.” He accused me of blaming his wife for the workers’ behaviour, which I wasn’t, and said the house needs this work to be liveable.

He then issued a vaguely veiled threat.

He ended the conversation by saying he prays my house never needs construction work, which I honestly found kind of funny. AITA for telling my neighbour why there’s tension between her and the surrounding families?

If the neighbor had a shred of self-awareness, this should have been pretty obvious.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

These inconsiderate workers deserve to feel the consequences of their bad behavior.

Enduring constant construction noise can really take a toll on a person.

This user would have escalated this issue a long time ago.

What was really lacking here was some basic manners.

How clueless can a person be?

Anyone with eyes and ears could see the visible annoyance on their peers’ faces as they wage an all out noise war with no end in sight. The worst part was that this homeowner could barely even tell what the workers were working on.

Justice deserves to be served here, both for the reckless construction workers and the clueless neighbors who seem to think they can intimidate others into silence.

If they don’t quiet down soon, the gloves are going to have to come off.