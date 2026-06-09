Hotel Front Desk Worker Faces Unsafe Guest Behavior, Leaves Job After Management Fails to Act

When you work at a hotel front desk, you have to interact with all sorts of people, and some of them really aren’t that nice.
What would you do if you had guests who demanded you kiss them and others who made vague threats on the employees, but the manager didn’t really do anything about it?
That is what the woman in this story experienced, so she ended up finding another job where she would feel safer.
Manson-esque Dude Threatens Manager, Another Tells Me To Kiss Him
I wish I could say that like good ol’ Geralt from the Witcher, I’ve been battling the weird beasties we folks deal with, and that I’ve emerged tougher and triumphant- (Well, I feel I have gotten a little tougher, a little better about speaking up and being firm with boundaries).
Some jobs just eat away at you.
But man. The pep in my step is starting’ to turn into a limp and- like a half-deflated balloon- I’ve started to be a little bummed about my night audit adventures.
The turning point happened recently, when a particular man was staying with us.
What is he up to?
He seemed like a perfectly nice fella, though his wife began to frequently call and when I’d transfer her call to his room…. he wouldn’t answer.
This happened several times. As in, I would say a silent mantra of hope every time I’d transfer her-
“Oh Lawdy please let this dude answer. Please, please, please.”
I’m sure she thinks her husband is up to no good.
No luck, and every time I spoke to her she became more and more irate, as though I was purposely keeping him from being on the phone- “What is going on?!”- and, when I offered the excuse that we were having phone issues or that maybe he wasn’t in the room-
“He should be. That makes NO sense whatsoever. This is ridiculous.”
Yeah, but this isn’t the hotel manager’s problem.
I’m 99% sure he was avoiding her calls.
He started to come down and talk with me, at the desk, seeming nothing more than what I thought was fatherly and kind- he did mention at one point that he was dealing with a difficult divorce, and then said,
“It’s nice to talk with someone with a little light in their heart-“Which, at the time, I just read as a very nice, appreciative compliment.
What’s happening now?
Well, as my grandpa would say, “Hell’s bells and shotgun shells.”
Things quickly changed, after that.
He is going through a rough patch.
I have a coworker who told me she’d seen him with alcohol, and that she would hear him yelling in his room, either at someone or just to himself.
My first thought was, “Um…and nobody is concerned about this…?”
I would be worried.
Then, one night he was walking through the lobby, face flushed and beer in hand; I had the idea that maybe he’d been drinking for a while, that evening.
He seemed to want to say something to me, but I had to help several other guests. He sat on the lobby couch. At this point, I started to feel a little nervous.
Ahh, so he is flirting with her.
After the other guests head to their respective rooms, he gets up and says, “You know what-” And writes something down on a piece of paper before sliding it across the desk: His number.
I tried to be nice (Which I realize is my bad habit. I’ve learned that I have to be direct and firm in these instances; no way around it) and said, “Oh, thank you- that’s very sweet- but there’s a rule against fraternization.” -Time to make something up, I decided- “-And I have a very sweet boyfriend I just started dating-“
He shot his shot.
“You’re just saying that,” He says, as though reading my mind, “Come on. Well, if you change your mind…” -And with that he heads up to his room.
-But not for long. NEXT, he calls the front desk.
“Tabs, I’m serious. Give me a call. I like you. I like your energy.”
She shouldn’t have to make up excuses. This guy should accept her answer.
I tell him that’s very kind of him but that it would break (My completely made up) boyfriend’s heart.
Even worse? After I get off the phone with this man, guess what? HE COMES DOWN TO THE LOBBY AGAIN.
Maybe she should call the police.
I happened to be on the phone with another hotel at that moment, and when I got off the phone he says, “You getting me in trouble?” (His first thought was that I’d called the police)
“N-no.” I start to get VERY nervous at this point, and I realized something even more concerning. He was standing there looking up and around. Looking for the cameras.
Ok, he is crossing all sorts of lines here.
“We gonna do this here or step outside?”
“I’m sorry?”
“You gotta kiss me, otherwise how will you know we’re not compatible?”
What an absolute creep.
I’m sure my fear started to show on my face because THEN he has the audacity to say,
“Oh don’t look at me like that…c’mon…”
Good, she is being direct with him.
I get brutally honest with the man (But kept my voice gentle) and said, “I think you are going through a very hard time right now, and you’re latching on to someone who is being kind to you because of that.
You’ve had a lot more life experience than me- believe me- and it would be inappropriate in more ways than one. I don’t want to kiss you. I don’t want to, and you’re scaring me a little.”
Well, he should be ashamed.
I watched his face and he wouldn’t look at me for several moments as though ashamed,
Then this dude goes, “Sorry, I’m sorry.” And hurries to his room. It was incredibly awkward but in the moment I was glad he at least apologized.
That’s nice that the manager has her safety in mind.
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When I told my manager all of this the next day and her response was just, “I’m sorry that happened. Don’t worry about taking the trash out to the dumpster when it’s still dark. Just try to avoid him.”
I was like: That’s it??? What in the flying frag grenade?
Maybe this job isn’t right for her.
I realized then that I wanted to find something different, job-wise.
Then came another incident, in which a man who wasn’t a guest kept coming in. When my manager confronted him, he said,
Is that a threat?
“I’d hate to see what’s happening on the news to happen here, too.”-And when she looked at the television, the report being covered was that of a murder.
No police were called. But she told us to be aware that the man wasn’t allowed walking around the lobby as he had been, and told us to inform him that he needed to leave, if we saw him.
What is wrong with some people?
I did have to tell him to leave, at one point. He’d been sitting in the dark. Just sitting. I was alarmed as all get out and my heart has never reacted with such automatic fear to someone, before.
Dude looked honestly a bit like Charles Manson.
Well, at least he left without any trouble.
“I understand, dear.” Was all he said to me. At least he didn’t yell, but it was almost more eerie that he was so calm and polite, especially knowing what he’d said to my manager.
A few days later, the police did have to be called with this individual. He came in asking to use the phone and when told to leave, threatened the manager on duty again.
I hope she got out of there soon.
Basically, it’s been long journey. I definitely don’t regret my time there, though, and there’ve been way more good moments than bad. If I hadn’t gotten another job offer somewhere else with more pay, I’d probably still consider staying!
Then again, the way that management handled the situations above makes me question if it’s really the best workplace, anyhow.
This sounds like a terrifying job to me. I wouldn’t want to have to deal with people like that on a regular basis.
If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.
Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.
Hotel Front Desk Worker Faces Unsafe Guest Behavior, Leaves Job After Management Fails to Act
by Michael Levanduski
Shutterstock
When you work at a hotel front desk, you have to interact with all sorts of people, and some of them really aren’t that nice.
What would you do if you had guests who demanded you kiss them and others who made vague threats on the employees, but the manager didn’t really do anything about it?
That is what the woman in this story experienced, so she ended up finding another job where she would feel safer.
Some jobs just eat away at you.
What is he up to?
I’m sure she thinks her husband is up to no good.
Yeah, but this isn’t the hotel manager’s problem.
What’s happening now?
He is going through a rough patch.
I would be worried.
Ahh, so he is flirting with her.
He shot his shot.
She shouldn’t have to make up excuses. This guy should accept her answer.
Maybe she should call the police.
Ok, he is crossing all sorts of lines here.
What an absolute creep.
Good, she is being direct with him.
Well, he should be ashamed.
That’s nice that the manager has her safety in mind.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
Maybe this job isn’t right for her.
Is that a threat?
What is wrong with some people?
Well, at least he left without any trouble.
I hope she got out of there soon.
This sounds like a terrifying job to me. I wouldn’t want to have to deal with people like that on a regular basis.
If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.
Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.
I would avoid her calls too.
The manager should have done more to help.
Yeah, just stop showing up.
Who would want to work at a job like this?
AuthorMichael Levanduski
Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · creepy guests, ENTITY, flirting, hotel guests, inappropriate comments, manager, picture, reddit, Tales From The Front Desk, top
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