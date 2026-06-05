Hotel Guest Tries to Bribe Employee for a Room, Then Makes a Threat That Doesn’t Go as Planned

Hotel front desks on a fully booked night attract a specific kind of guest who is absolutely certain that the rules don’t apply to them.

A night shift worker at a small town hotel spent part of their shift being told by a late arrival that the town was too small to possibly be fully booked, then being offered a cash bribe for access to the secret room that all hotels apparently keep hidden.

There was no secret room. The hotel was full.

The guest threatened to try the hotel across the street instead, but this employee already knew exactly how that was going to go.

Keep reading for the full story.

No “secret” Room at the Inn Guest arrives about a half hour after the start of my night shift. “I tried to book online, but it says you don’t have any rooms available.”

So the employee states the obvious, but the customer still seems to defy reality.

“We are fully booked, sir.” “Are you sure?” “Yes, sir, I am sure. We have no rooms available until Thursday night.”

The customer just can’t believe this can be true.

“But this is such a small town — what could you possibly have going on that you are fully booked?” “There are several large area events.”

Then the customer just cuts right to the chase.

“Okay, weird, but okay. If I slip you some extra money, can you let me have your secret room? I know all hotels have them.” “Sorry, sir, we don’t have a secret room. We are just fully booked.”

Finally, the customer gave up.

The guest finally left, not without a threatening, “Well, we’ll just go across the street to the other hotel.” Good luck with that — they already called me two hours ago to see if we had any vacancies. They’re full as well.

Why do customers always behave this way?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Reddit chimes in with similar annoyance.

This user points out the glaring flaws in the customer’s logic.

This secret room sounds pretty fantastical.

Reality applies to everyone, no matter who you are.

This customer couldn’t even figure out effective bribing.

Every front desk worker on a fully booked night has this shift at least once. The guest who cannot accept the answer, questions the logic of the town being busy, and then floats a bribe on the theory that secret rooms are standard industry practice is a universal experience.

The patience required to stay calm through that conversation while already knowing that the hotel next door is also full is its own professional skill.

Some lessons about planning ahead arrive from a front desk. Some arrive from the second front desk after the first one already said no.

What part of “no vacancy” didn’t this customer understand?