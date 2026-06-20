June 20, 2026 at 11:15 am

How a Suburban Newcomer’s War on Farm Smells Made Her a Neighborhood Outcast

by Jayne Elliott

farmer spreading fertilizer in field with a tractor

Pexels

Imagine moving from the city to the country. You might realize after you move that there are some tradeoffs. Instead of city sounds and street lights, you’re now dealing with the smells from nearby farms.

In this story, one Karen complains about the smell of manure from a nearby farm, so the farmer makes a change that she hates even more. However, this time, there’s nothing she can do about it.

Let’s read the whole story from the point of view of her neighbor.

It’s still a rural area

Early 2000’s my wife and had a nice home built in a new development that used to be a strip of farmland.

The loss of farmland to housing is never a good thing, but it’s common in the US.

In Pennsylvania, farmers will often sell a portion of their land because costs are driving them out of business.

Anyway, enough economics lesson.

One of their neighbors was a Karen.

We’re in the countryside, the development is located along a small back road, there are scattered houses elsewhere but the entire township is still mostly farms.

Somehow, a proto-Karen raised a successful challenge to a nearby farmer’s cattle operations. He lost, iirc, because his facilities for manure management were old, out of compliance, etc.

Now, her chief complaint was the odor.

But OP claims there wasn’t really an odor.

I’m here to tell you that nasty smells were nonexistent.

Yes, it smelled like a farm sometimes but that’s a natural, earthy smell.

You know what isn’t a natural, earthy smell?

Treated sewage sludge.

Now there’s a really bad smell!

No longer able to use cow manure from his herd to fertilize his fields, the farmer began spreading treated sewage sludge on his land.

Now, the use of sludge is controversial but what is completely uncontestable is that it stinks to high heaven!

It’s bad. Very bad.

Once it dries, it’s not noticeable but for a day or three? Whooeee!

There was nothing Karen could do.

Proto-Karen, naturally, went to the authorities and tried everything to get him to stop.

His only response, by all accounts, was that he wouldn’t have to use the sludge if he still had his cattle operation.

Check, and mate.

I feel bad for the farmer and the whole neighborhood. Karen made what she thought was a bad situation much, much worse!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s another story about a farmer and manure.

2026 05 08 at 10.17.48 AM How a Suburban Newcomers War on Farm Smells Made Her a Neighborhood Outcast

Yes, I think it is.

2026 05 08 at 10.17.59 AM How a Suburban Newcomers War on Farm Smells Made Her a Neighborhood Outcast

Here’s another story about farms in Pennsylvania.

2026 05 08 at 10.18.32 AM How a Suburban Newcomers War on Farm Smells Made Her a Neighborhood Outcast

Here’s a story that took place on an island.

2026 05 08 at 10.18.55 AM How a Suburban Newcomers War on Farm Smells Made Her a Neighborhood Outcast

People really need to think through the neighborhood before buying a house.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter