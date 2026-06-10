HR Complaint Backfires After Two-Faced Boss Uses It to Trap Innocent Employee on a PIP

Going through proper channels to report workplace issues is supposed to protect you, not hand your manager a paper trail to use against you later.

When an employee filed a detailed HR complaint against two difficult coworkers after months of being undermined, he watched his boss use the report as grounds for an unfair PIP.

The word “retaliation” quickly came to mind.

Keep reading for the full story.

Can a manager use your HR report against you? Because mine just did. Earlier this year, I had ongoing issues with two coworkers — let’s call them Jake (an engineer) and Kathy (another IC on my team). Both made collaboration difficult and frequently blocked my work.

He explains Jake’s bad behavior.

Jake regularly insulted teammates over DMs and in 1:1s with me, unprompted. He was combative, dismissive in group settings, and would undermine others — including me — despite being in a different department. At one point, he even admitted he intentionally ignored our PM’s messages because he didn’t like him.

And as for Kathy?

Kathy, meanwhile, had been placed in a role she clearly wasn’t trained for after a reorg. She’s been on a coaching plan for months. She forgets key info, ignores messages, doesn’t loop people in, and then blames the rest of us when things break down. She’ll agree in meetings, then tell stakeholders we were never aligned. Multiple people — including me — raised concerns.

So he takes all of this to his boss who was never really that helpful.

I flagged all of this to my manager 6 to 7 times. Her advice was always “try another communication tactic” or “keep building the relationship.” Eventually she asked me to join their daily standup. Problem: it’s scheduled for 7AM my time.

The boss refused to get involved, even when he provided direct evidence of mistreatment.

I asked if we could shift to 8AM instead — which would be 10AM for them — and was told, “If you can’t get out of bed, that’s your problem.” Despite sharing this comment with my manager, she declined to intervene and told me to stay neutral.

He continues to be blamed for problems Jake and Kathy cause.

Over time, delays caused by their unresponsiveness were still pinned on me. Any attempt to clarify scope or responsibility was reframed as “pointing fingers” or “creating an us vs. them dynamic,” yet no one offered an alternative for how to surface blockers constructively. Eventually, my manager and I pulled in a department coach. They encouraged me to try speaking with Jake directly. I said I didn’t feel comfortable but agreed to try. He ignored me.

The issues continued, so finally he decided to bring a comprehensive report to HR.

After more stalled work, unresponsive behavior, and being repeatedly undermined, I went to HR with my manager’s blessing. I provided detailed documentation — messages, screenshots, timelines — all demonstrating I was acting professionally and proactively in our interactions. HR investigated. They found that team dysfunction stemmed more from management breakdowns than IC performance. My manager was informed.

But that’s when the boss started turning on him too.

Since then, my manager’s behavior toward me completely shifted. We’ve had a new team structure for a few months now, and I’ve been doing really well — delivering on time, getting good feedback, and nominated for two internal awards. I assumed there might still be some “noise” in my review, but I wasn’t prepared for what happened.

The reality was indeed much worse.

My manager ran a side feedback process outside our company’s official review tool. She said it was to capture things people “weren’t comfortable” saying to me directly. She surveyed Jake and Kathy. Somehow they knew I went to HR — no clue how — but the feedback I received mirrored their previous behavior. They called me combative, dismissive, and egotistical — all the things I originally filed the complaint about. One even threw in how “big my ego is,” which they claimed created blockers for working harmoniously together.

Then came his punishment.

My manager then cited that feedback, and my HR case, as justification for putting me on a PIP. When I asked for examples of what I supposedly did, she refused to provide any and said we should “just move forward.” That’s been a pattern — I’ve asked for specific examples before and never gotten them. It’s always vague quotes or summaries like “he’s very direct and that makes me feel like he thinks he knows what’s best, so I don’t speak up.”

He knows his communication isn’t always the best, but still, he’s tried his best to overcome it.

I’m autistic and disclosed that to my team early on — two years ago. I even provided documentation to help others understand how I communicate. I speak directly but kindly, and I always invite input (“here’s my take, am I missing something?”). I’ve worked hard to prevent misunderstandings. But none of that seems to matter now.

But soon he finds his boss’ report isn’t totally on the up and up

Here’s what’s especially concerning. She cited my HR involvement as a reason for disciplinary action — which violates our Code of Conduct. It’s mentioned multiple times in my PIP and performance review. She intentionally left out feedback from people I currently work with, who’ve had no issues with me. She gave me her full support to go to HR. Now I’m being punished for it. So — is this retaliation? Am I screwed?

What an absolute nightmare.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This boss made a clear misstep in this user’s eyes.

It’s high time to give HR a little update.

Paper trails are going to be this employee’s best friend.

A PIP may be spun in a positive way, but this user knows what it really means.

Encouraging someone to go to HR and then punishing them for it is pretty much the textbook definition of a terrible boss.