Husband’s Family Tries to Exclude Daughter From Activities Despite Not Knowing He Is Her Stepdad, so Mother Cuts Them Off

Blended families can be wonderful, and in some situations, the step-dad is thought to be the biological dad to the children.

What would you do if your husband had been raising your daughter as his own since she was little, but now that you have another child together, your in-laws began excluding her from invitations?

That is what is happening to the family in this story, so mom has decided to stop seeing the in-laws at all unless they include her daughter as well.

Personally, I think this is the right thing to do. It isn’t fair to the daughter not to include her, especially since she has no idea that they aren’t biological relatives. Read on to see what you think of the situation.

AITAH for being upset that my husband’s family treats my daughter differently? I had my daughter before I met my husband. He’s been in her life since she was 4 and she’s now 14.

Sounds like a great family.

She never had a relationship with her bio father or his family. He was never interested in one. In fact, she believes my husband is her dad. My husband and I have a 5 year old son together. My husband’s side of the family is mostly single, never married, no kids.

This is not good.

They invite my son to go on trips and do things but won’t invite her. Before my son was born they treated her ok but now that he’s here and she’s older, the separation is obvious. Now I don’t want anything to do with them. We’re married and are one family. We don’t do things separate.

It is wrong of them to treat the kids differently, especially since her daughter only knows her step-dad as her dad.

Growing up, we’ve always had other kids join the family from outside relationships (ie. cousins, nieces, nephews, etc) and no one was ever treated differently. Maybe I feel this way because I was raised differently. I’ve very protective over my kids so I would rather avoid them all together than to allow them to treat my daughter differently.

They are a family, it is all or nothing.

My MIL gets pretty upset when I say no to allowing him going places. But just like the rest of the family, she makes the separation pretty obvious. I want my kids to know family is family regardless of blood. I understand they want to spend more time with him but we come as a package. AITA?

I think she is right to protect her daughter from this, especially since she doesn’t even know that she isn’t her dad’s biological daughter. Treating her differently is just not right.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

The husband should be handling this. If he doesn’t, the family could end up hating his wife.

The daughter doesn’t know who her biological father is, or so it seems. They should really tell her.

The daughter will figure it out eventually. It is best if it comes from her parents.

Even if this is true, they shouldn’t mistreat the daughter.

This person thinks they are wrong for not telling the daughter.

It is not right that the in-laws are treating her differently, but the parents should really tell their daughter the truth. She is plenty old enough to know that her dad is actually her step-dad. Plus she might even want to track down her biological father.

Everyone in this whole situation is acting poorly it seems. Hopefully all these bad decisions don’t impact the children too much. Sadly, it will likely hurt the daughter in the future. It is tempting to keep secrets, but it is a bad idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.