“It’s His Own Fault”: Woman Blamed by Entire Family After Soon-to-Be Ex Gets Fired for Stalking Her at Work

A messy divorce can be very difficult to work through, especially when one of the parties is abusive and tries to make it as hard as possible. Sadly, it is common for people to use the proceedings to make their partner suffer.

What would you do if your abusive husband was making the divorce impossible to get, even though you had a restraining order out against him?

That is what the woman in this story was dealing with, and one day her husband came to her workplace, violating the order. Fortunately, the receptionist knew not to let him in and even contacted the proper people to report it. This led to him getting fired from his job, but now he and many of their mutual friends are blaming her for losing his job.

To me, it is quite obvious that it wasn’t her fault, but even if it was, he more than deserved it. Read through the full details below and see what you think.

AITA for having my husband fired? I (29f) have an ex (34m), “Richard”.

Wow, why would he want to fight the divorce?

Its been 3 years since we separated due to him being abusive and cheating, but we are not divorced as divorce is expensive in my country and whenever I apply for divorce Richard insists on meditation, so divorce is not granted as “one of us tries to save the marriage”. He lives with his mistress and they have kid together that was conceived when we were still together. Due to both of them harassing and abusing me, I have a restraining order against both of them.

This would be an awkward situation if they had to interact.

My employer is aware of all of this as the utility company my ex works for supplies the buildings their offices are at (one of the major suppliers in the country) Now to the actual events:

Really? Is he showing up at her office? That is horrible.

This was during COVID, and Due to restrictions everyone is currently working from home with a few days in the office. Richard decided to show up at my work with his kid and demanded to see me for “child support” money since we are still legally married. As my employer is aware of the situation, the reception refused to tell him if I’m in the office or not (I was) and asked Richard to leave.

Good, he deserves to be fired. He actually deserves worse than that.

Richard did not and security was called. As he was with his child, security couldn’t use force to remove Richard, so reception threatened to call the utility company he works for. Richard didn’t believe the reception can do it, so long story short him and his mistress were fired with immediate effect as Richard showing up at my work has been seen as gross misconduct.

The utility company handled the situation perfectly.

And they discovered Richard was his mistress boss (apparently his employer didn’t know they were together and its strictly forbidden to have a relationship with someone who is directly employed by you). The utility company apologised for Richards actions and and gave a considerable discount for their services to make sure the news of what happened wouldn’t spread.

She wasn’t the one who got him fired. He was. It isn’t that complicated.

Since they were fired I’m getting calls from unknown numbers of various Richards/his mistress family members and friends saying I’m responsible for it and just a jealous ex for getting them fired to get Richard back. We still have some friends in common and they believe him getting fired and loosing the only source of income they have is too harsh and I should of prevented that/shouldn’t have spoken in the beginning about what happened. AITA?

No way, she did nothing wrong. His actions got him fired, not hers. From the sounds of it, she didn’t even know what he was doing at the time; it was the receptionist who handled the situation.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

I hope that this will help her divorce case. He is the one who violated the restraining order, but he still blames her.

It really is this simple. The guy acted like an idiot, and now he has to live with the consequences.

Although he violated the restraining order, he is still playing the victim.

I agree with this commenter, though. The receptionist is a hero.

Did she even know he was there? It doesn’t seem like it. How could she be at fault?

This woman is the victim here. He knew what he was doing wrong, and is mad at the consequences. Sadly, many people simply can’t accept responsibility for their own actions.

She didn’t even know he was at her workplace at the time, so how could it be her fault? None of this makes any sense, so I’m sure he is lying to their friends about it. She should be very clear about the details to her friends and family. Or just cut ties with them and move on to better things.

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