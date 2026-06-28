“It’s His Spot!”: Family Left Furious After Entitled New Neighbors Keep Smashing a Young Boy’s Scooter to Park Their Own Stroller

Imagine living in a condo building, and you have a baby, which means you also have a stroller. Where would you park your stroller when you’re not using it? Would you keep it inside your condo, or would you keep it in shared space within the building?

In this story, one parent vents about her son and her son’s scooter. Her son has parked his scooter in the same spot by the stairs in their condo building for many years. It has never been a problem.

But new neighbors moved in, and now it’s a problem. They keep knocking the scooter over when they park their stroller in the same area near the stairs, and they don’t even bother to pick it up. They just leave it knocked over.

Keep reading for all the details.

Annoying neighbors keep knocking down my child’s scooter to park their baby stroller. A new couple has recently moved into our condo building. They have decided that the small space next to the stairwell where my son has been parking his scooter/skateboard is where they will park their stroller. They just push my son’s scooter with their stroller deep into the space under the stairs. And let it fall however. They should be careful with other peoples things and park it neatly but no.

This would be annoying.

They both were together with their child and still knocked down the scooter when they removed the stroller and I parked it upright again and then they knocked it down again when they came back from their walk. That felt deliberate. Again both mother and father were together. They are short term renters. One of many, who are bothersome in some way.

There is another place where they could park their stroller.

They don’t want to push their stroller deep under the stairs, but my child has to go there to retrieve his scooter?? . How to deal with these people. There’s lots of space in the walk from main door to the stairs and it even branches off and extends to a back area. Most people park their strollers here and take it into their home later.

It sounds like the stroller is really in the way.

Yes my son has been storing his skate/scooter in the triangle under the stairs for years. Without any problems or complaints. Everyone stores there temporarily. The stroller actually blocks the mailboxes. I’m sure they will get a note from the condo manager.

She continues venting.

I’m just in disbelief that they are so inconsiderate. I have seen many strollers and personal shopping carts etc parked in the entrance area. But never for long. I assume they don’t want to leave their things out. But all have been respectful of others things. What kind of person moves in and is like “ my stroller has to be parked just so.let me just push this annoying skating out of my way. Ah much better “ on the first day. I don’t even want to talk to such a person. I don’t think there is any use.

That sounds really frustrating. I understand that the neighbors need somewhere to park the stroller, but they are pretty rude to knock down someone else’s belongings in the process.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

The comments section on Reddit didn’t exactly go how OP had expected.

This person calls her out.

Another person has a similar thought.

This is a good point.

It really could be a big problem.

A scooter doesn’t take up that much room. Surely, they can store it somewhere else. It’s hard to complain about a neighbor storing something in shared space when you’re doing the same thing. It is rude that the neighbors knock the scooter over with their stroller though.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.