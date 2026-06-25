Man Left Speechess After Picking Up a Heavy Dinner Bill and Watching His Housemate’s Dad Drop an Incredible Tip

Imagine going to a restaurant for dinner with your housemate and her parents. You don’t really know the parents, but you decide to be nice and offer to pay for dinner if the parents pay the tip. How would you do that if you both only had credit cards?

In this story, one man was in this situation, and it made things a little tricky for the server. The server had a suggestion about how to process the bill, but it meant that the housemate’s parents would have to tell her how much they were going to tip her.

A lot of people wouldn’t necessarily want to announce that information in front of everyone at the table.

Keep reading to see how the story played out. It’s actually pretty impressive!

TalesFromACustomer: Good Guy Dad Edition. My housemate’s parents were in town for a few days, a stop-over on a cross-country vacation. This was their first visit out this way since their daughter had moved a few years back. I had to work a 13 hour dayshift, so I missed out on most of the fun my girlfriend and our housemate were having with them, but we did make some reservations for a fancy-ish steakhouse type place for after I got off from work. Decent service for a Friday night dinner rush considering that our server’s section seemed to have several large groups.

It was hard to split the bill with only credit cards.

Get to the end, and since the parents had already paid for a couple of meals for my girlfriend and their daughter that day, I told them that I’d get the bill if they got the tip. Of course, between me and them, we each only had plastic so it’s a two cards on one ticket situation, which naturally makes it harder to run the transaction. So the server comes back after he’s run my card, and explains that he doesn’t want to put the tipper in an awkward situation, but he’s either got to sell like $1 of mints or something to get a second ticket with a tip line, or know how much the tip is ahead of time so he can run it. And my housemate’s dad tells the guy that it’s ok, he’s not embarrassed to say the amount he’s tipping.

He’s a very generous tipper!

Turns out he wasn’t embarrassed, because his intent was for the server to run the tip through for 100% of the amount of the bill. And considering the ticket was for roughly $110, I don’t know who was caught more off guard… my housemates and myself, or the server. Made me feel like I had seen a unicorn.

Wow! I’m impressed by the amount of the tip, but I’m also impressed that five people (if I’m counting correctly) managed to eat at a “fancy-ish steakhouse type place” and the bill was only $110!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I’m surprised there was only one comment, but it was a sweet one.

I’ll admit that I’ve never tipped 100% before. I mean, who has, especially on a $100 bill! That’s pretty impressive indeed.

I bet he made the server’s night.

I wonder if he would’ve tipped as generously if he had also paid for dinner or if he was being extra generous because someone else was paying for dinner. Either way, it was a very nice thing to do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.