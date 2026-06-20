Woman Pushes for Luxury Birthday Gift, Then Gets Blasted by Friends for Secretly Charging Them Extra

Nobody likes being volunteered to spend money they didn’t agree to spend, and nobody likes being guilted for a gift they didn’t ask to upgrade either.

A woman chipping in on a group birthday gift decided the plan wasn’t good enough and lobbied for something nicer. The group said sure at first, but didn’t actually want to spend more.

So she covered the extra cost when nobody else did — and the gift was a hit.

But when she made a passive aggressive joke about the rest of the group cheaping out, her friends turned on her faster than you can say “Happy Birthday!”

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to split the cost of a friend’s birthday gift evenly? A bunch of us were chipping in for a friend’s birthday gift, and the plan was for everyone to contribute $150. When I saw what we were getting, it felt a little underwhelming for someone we’re all close to.

So one friend proposed kicking things up a notch.

I suggested spending a bit more so we could get something nicer. Most people were on board with the idea, but when it came time to actually pay, everyone still wanted to stick to the original $150.

She decided to still go through with the gift — and it was a hit!

Since I didn’t want us to give a gift that felt like it didn’t have sentimental value, I covered the extra cost myself. At the party, our friend absolutely loved the gift. They kept talking about how thoughtful it was, which honestly made me feel like the extra expense was worth it.

Still, she carried some resentment for her friends who flaked out last minute.

Later on, I made a joke that if everyone wanted credit for the upgraded gift, they could at least buy me a coffee. I wasn’t seriously asking for money back, but apparently some people didn’t take it that way.

This didn’t sit well with the rest of her friends.

Now a few of them are saying that since I was the one who pushed for the more expensive gift, I can’t complain about paying the difference. The thing is, I genuinely don’t care about the money.

It was more about the principle of the thing.

What bothers me is that everyone was happy to go along with the nicer gift and enjoy the praise that came with it, but nobody wanted to contribute anything extra to make it happen.

Nothing builds resentment faster than financial drama.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Money tends to be a very sensitive topic for redditors, so let’s see what they had to say.

This user thinks if they couldn’t agree to split equally, they should have gone with the cheaper gift.

$150 for a single gift seems a little excessive.

This user can’t get on board with this woman’s actions.

A simple misunderstanding may be to blame here.

Volunteering to spend more money than everyone else and then being surprised that you spent more money than everyone else is a tough position to argue from.

Nobody in this group secretly drained her bank account. She saw a gap between what the gift was and what she wanted it to be, and she filled that gap with her own card.

That’s a generous move, but it’s also a choice that came with a price tag she agreed to in the moment and apparently reconsidered later.

Next time she wants to upgrade the group gift, she might want to get the group’s wallet on board before she gets their name on the tag.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.