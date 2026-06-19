Man Says Neighbor Blasts Music Even When Nobody Is Home, and It’s Driving Him Crazy

Neighbors should be mindful of shared spaces and noise.

In this story, a man struggled with neighbors who constantly played loud music near their property line.

Even when no one was home, the music kept blasting for hours, making it impossible to relax outside.

He tried to ask nicely, but nothing happened. So now, he’s looking for ways to deal with the situation.

That’s a difficult situation to be in, to be honest. Check out the full details below.

Neighbors play their music all the time non stop We own our house and they own theirs. Both properties are about an acre. They have their speakers right next to the property line. They are constantly playing loud music all day during the spring, summer, and fall months. It makes it so difficult to enjoy our own backyard.

The neighbors play loud songs even if they aren’t home.

They even let it play when they leave the house. They are just blasting music on an entire surround sound system around their pool. They are not even outside. I am pretty sure they are not even home.

They left Baby Shark playing on repeat.

One time, they had a kid party. They left that stupid “Baby Shark” song playing on repeat for hours. It went on until way past sunset. No one was home. There was not one light on in their entire property.

Now, this person is wondering how best to deal with their neighbor.

Anyways, asking nicely has done nothing. I do not think the town or law enforcement would be much help. Do you have any good ideas or helpful tips to get them to be reasonable and considerate about the music and noise?

That sounds incredibly annoying and disrespectful. I’m not sure if they are being arrogant or just plain stupid.

It is unreasonable for them to leave music playing with no one home. Like, who are they playing the music to?

And that Baby Shark loop would definitely drive anyone crazy. Right?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Call the cops and file a complaint, advises this person.

Here’s another suggestion.

This one shares a petty revenge idea.

Here’s more…

Finally, people can be so creative.

If no one’s home, there’s no point in playing music.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.