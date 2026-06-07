Man Warns Girlfriend She’s Being Taken Advantage of by Her Family, but She Sees Him as the Problem

Family responsibilities can sometimes become overwhelming and unfair.

The following story is about a man who noticed his girlfriend was doing all the house chores after long workdays.

Despite having other capable family members at home, she carried most of the burden herself.

When he spoke up about it, it caused a major argument and changed how she saw him.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for telling my girlfriend her family members are using her. For context, my girlfriend is 25. She is a cook or chef. She has a catering job and finishes work at 6 p.m. She lives with her uncle, aunt, and three kids. Her brother also lives in the house.

This man’s girlfriend was expected to do everything at home.

They have a farmhouse. It is very big. She is expected to cook, clean, and do the laundry after her work. This is despite having a brother who does nothing in the house. She also has an uncle who always criticizes her for everything she does. She has an aunt who focuses more on her job than the family. She has this need to always do it even though it takes a huge burden on her.

He raised the issue, yet he was treated as the bad guy.

I pointed it out. We got into a huge fight. Now, I am seen as the bad guy in her eyes. This is because I told her that her family is taking advantage of her. I also said they are not appreciating her enough. AITA?

Just because he shares his honest thoughts doesn’t mean he was trying to be the villain in his girlfriend’s family.

He was actually worried because he cares about her and sees how exhausted she is.

Sometimes, people just can’t see genuine support when they’re too focused on listening to the criticism.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a sound suggestion.

Time to move on, says this one.

Finally, short and simple.

Caring for family should not come at the cost of your own well-being.