Miserable Job With Low Pay and Toxic Coworkers Pushes Man to Focus on His Mental Health

Work can take a toll when conditions are overwhelming and unavoidable.

The following story is about a man who was working 60 to 70 hours a week in a stressful and toxic environment.

With low pay and difficult coworkers, the pressure began affecting his life outside of work.

Even hobbies and time with friends no longer felt enjoyable as the stress kept building.

Now, he’s stuck and clueless on how to deal with it. Let’s take a closer look!

How do you stop your job from ruining your mood almost every day? I am working 60 to 70 hours a week in a very miserable environment right now. The workload is insane. The pay is very little. The personalities I work with are all vicious. Unfortunately, leaving is not an option, at least for now. I do not want to dwell on it. I am a refugee with little options right now.

This employee is looking for ways to bring back the spark in his life and career.

How can I stop or at least minimize the amount of misery seeping into other areas of my life due to my job? I feel like I cannot even enjoy any of my hobbies anymore. Even meeting friends does not bring me any joy anymore. I want to build up my mental resilience a little bit. I want to make work affect me less emotionally. Do you have any tips?

It is normal for somebody who is dealing with an extremely heavy workload to feel stressed and burnt out.

The more important question here, I guess, is whether he wants to and can endure it or not.

Because there is always an easier solution… which is to find a new job with better work-life balance.

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If you were in OP’s shoes, what would you do? Let’s check out other people’s comments on Reddit.

Here’s some useful advice.

More suggestions here…

This person shares another idea.

This user makes a valid point.

Finally, people are so generous to give advice.

Work should not be allowed to take over your entire life.

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