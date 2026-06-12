June 12, 2026 at 2:22 am

Miserable Job With Low Pay and Toxic Coworkers Pushes Man to Focus on His Mental Health

by Heide Lazaro

Tired employee laying his head on the desk

Pexels

Work can take a toll when conditions are overwhelming and unavoidable.

The following story is about a man who was working 60 to 70 hours a week in a stressful and toxic environment.

With low pay and difficult coworkers, the pressure began affecting his life outside of work.

Even hobbies and time with friends no longer felt enjoyable as the stress kept building.

Now, he’s stuck and clueless on how to deal with it. Let’s take a closer look!

How do you stop your job from ruining your mood almost every day?

I am working 60 to 70 hours a week in a very miserable environment right now.

The workload is insane. The pay is very little. The personalities I work with are all vicious.

Unfortunately, leaving is not an option, at least for now.

I do not want to dwell on it. I am a refugee with little options right now.

This employee is looking for ways to bring back the spark in his life and career.

How can I stop or at least minimize the amount of misery seeping into other areas of my life due to my job?

I feel like I cannot even enjoy any of my hobbies anymore.

Even meeting friends does not bring me any joy anymore.

I want to build up my mental resilience a little bit. I want to make work affect me less emotionally. Do you have any tips?

It is normal for somebody who is dealing with an extremely heavy workload to feel stressed and burnt out.

The more important question here, I guess, is whether he wants to and can endure it or not.

Because there is always an easier solution… which is to find a new job with better work-life balance.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

If you were in OP’s shoes, what would you do? Let’s check out other people’s comments on Reddit.

Here’s some useful advice.

Screenshot 2026 05 31 at 3.30.36 PM Miserable Job With Low Pay and Toxic Coworkers Pushes Man to Focus on His Mental Health

More suggestions here…

Screenshot 2026 05 31 at 3.30.58 PM Miserable Job With Low Pay and Toxic Coworkers Pushes Man to Focus on His Mental Health

This person shares another idea.

Screenshot 2026 05 31 at 3.31.49 PM Miserable Job With Low Pay and Toxic Coworkers Pushes Man to Focus on His Mental Health

This user makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 05 31 at 3.32.28 PM Miserable Job With Low Pay and Toxic Coworkers Pushes Man to Focus on His Mental Health

Finally, people are so generous to give advice.

Screenshot 2026 05 31 at 3.32.58 PM Miserable Job With Low Pay and Toxic Coworkers Pushes Man to Focus on His Mental Health

Work should not be allowed to take over your entire life.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who got promoted, then realized they set her replacement up to fail.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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