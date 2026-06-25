A Manager Talked Him Into Paying Full Price for Soda — Then the Cashier Gave Him the Discount Anyway

Imagine going to a grocery store to buy soda, and you see a sign saying that it’s on sale if you have a store card. Would you stock up on soda or insist on paying full price even though it’s on sale?

The answer seems obvious. I love buying things I want anyway when they’re on sale! But in this story, one customer didn’t see it that way.

A cashier thought he was doing the right thing by helping the customer out, but the customer didn’t have the reaction he expected. It left the cashier wondering what exactly the manager said to the customer.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Customer got mad at me for saving him money I work at a very large grocery store chain. About a year ago, I was running a register and a guy hops in line with about 30 cases of soda. Once I get done scanning all that soda, I ask him if he’s got a store card so he could get the sale price of the soda. Well he said he didn’t have one, so I decided to scan the store’s card because I wasn’t going to let the man pay that much money for soda. It ended up saving him like $60 or something stupid like that.

You’d think the customer would be grateful!

Well after he pays for it, he realizes that he got the sale price and started scolding me. Apparently my manager had convinced him to buy all that soda at full price. I try to tell him to not worry about it and just take the sale price. Well he was not happy with that, so he took his soda out to his car and came back and bought 30 more cases of soda at full price this time. And the man gave me the nastiest attitude as I was checking him out for the second time.

This is so weird!

Afterwards I ask my manager how he managed to convince that guy so well to buy soda at full price. Well it turns out my manager had told the guy we wouldn’t sell it to him for sale price if he bought that much, so the guy insisted on buying it for full price.

That logic is completely illogical!

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There was only one Reddit comment on this story, and I have to say I agree that this sounds illegal.

Why would the manager do that? Does he get some sort of bonus for not letting customers take advantage of sales going on at the store? If the discount has some sort of limit to it, then I get it. I’ve bought soda before where there’s maybe a limit on how much you can buy for the sale price, but the customer should’ve been able to at least buy some of the soda at the sale price.

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