Manager Issues Brutal Final Warning to Employee Who Refuses to Stop Confronting the Boss

When you are the manager of a group of people, you need to make sure that they follow your direction, but you also don’t want to be too controlling.

What would you do if one of your employees kept talking rudely to your boss even though you told her not to?

That is what is happening to the manager in this story, so he told her to stop, or she would be fired, and now several other employees are upset with him.

AITA, gave an employee an ultimatum between getting fired or shutting up I (29M) manage one of 3 teams of 5 people, all working under 1 director.

Learning to be a good manager is difficult.

I am a new hire (also first time managing a team like this ever), and there is a member on my team (34F) who is a bit of a loud mouth. She doesnt seem to care about speaking her mind, to me or her coworkers, which I’m not particularly okay with, but she does her work and nobody really seems to have that much of a problem with it.

She might be crossing a line.

One thing I do not and can not stand is when she talks rudely to the director (My boss!!). I understand, sometimes the things he asks of us are not fair, sometimes there is just too much work, hes gotten upset with the group too, but its just not okay.

Well, if the director doesn’t mind, then it should be fine.

The director is pretty laissez-faire with his management approach, so even when he assigns a load of work, if we don’t finish it seems for the most part other than a bit of some passive aggressive remarks he gives us extensions. I’ve told her plenty of times she doesnt need to speak up when these things happen, its my place to decide if something needs to be said about too much work or something like that, but she always does it anyway.

She doesn’t seem to respect him as a boss.

She must have been having a really bad week, because we had another conference and bossman was being a bit passive aggressive, so she decided to do it back to him. It was a really uncomfortable call and to make a long story short, she basically summed up that he was a lazy and inconsiderate jerk (not exact words but pretty much that).

You have to treat management with respect if you want to keep your job.

I honestly get it, I do, he is a bit of a jerk but at the end of the day he is the boss, and he is MY boss. Her actions directly reflect on me, her manager. I told her she needs to stop and she said that she was doing my job by telling him when enough is enough.

It’s not like he isn’t doing anything.

I should make those decisions, and I have, there have been plenty of times where I put my foot down and said its just too much. I told her she needs to either shut up and just talk to me about it, or she needs to rethink her future with the company.

This is a hard situation for any manager.

She’s talked about it w her coworkers, I can tell they are a bit upset with me because they feel like I’m siding with him rather than them. I just need them to understand that I can’t have them talking to OUR boss like that, its just not right. I need this job too, just like them. AITA?

It sounds like she is overstepping her bounds. She has been told multiple times to stop acting like this, and she refuses, so at some point, she will need to be fired.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a woman who reports her creepy coworker to HR after he calls himself her “work uncle” and leaves his number.

Take a look at what the top commenters have to say about this difficult situation.

Wow, this person is a bit harsh.

Well, it actually does reflect poorly on him.

This might be a toxic work environment.

Here is someone who says he handled it badly.

This person says he wasn’t building trust.

She was not being very professional, and he didn’t handle it well.